Poured Over: Scaachi Koul on Sucker Punch

Sucker Punch by Scaachi Koul is a witty and wise collection of essays on family, love, divorce and healing. Koul joins us to talk about what lead her to telling this story now, the vulnerability of writing a memoir, exploring challenging themes and more with cohost Jenna Seery.

This episode of Poured Over was hosted by Jenna Seery and mixed by Harry Liang.

New episodes land Tuesdays and Thursdays (with occasional Saturdays) here and on your favorite podcast app.

Featured Books (Episode):

Sucker Punch by Scaachi Koul

One Day We’ll All Be Dead and None of This Will Matter by Scaachi Koul

No Fault by Haley Mlotek

This American Ex-Wife by Lyz Lenz

You Could Make This Place Beautiful by Maggie Smith

Heartburn by Nora Ephron