Poured Over: Scaachi Koul on Sucker Punch
Sucker Punch by Scaachi Koul is a witty and wise collection of essays on family, love, divorce and healing. Koul joins us to talk about what lead her to telling this story now, the vulnerability of writing a memoir, exploring challenging themes and more with cohost Jenna Seery.
This episode of Poured Over was hosted by Jenna Seery and mixed by Harry Liang.
Featured Books (Episode):
Sucker Punch by Scaachi Koul
One Day We’ll All Be Dead and None of This Will Matter by Scaachi Koul
No Fault by Haley Mlotek
This American Ex-Wife by Lyz Lenz
You Could Make This Place Beautiful by Maggie Smith
Heartburn by Nora Ephron