Podcast

Poured Over: Scaachi Koul on Sucker Punch

By Jenna Seery / March 15, 2025 at 6:00 am

Sucker Punch by Scaachi Koul is a witty and wise collection of essays on family, love, divorce and healing. Koul joins us to talk about what lead her to telling this story now, the vulnerability of writing a memoir, exploring challenging themes and more with cohost Jenna Seery.  

This episode of Poured Over was hosted by Jenna Seery and mixed by Harry Liang.                     

Featured Books (Episode): 
Sucker Punch by Scaachi Koul 
One Day We’ll All Be Dead and None of This Will Matter by Scaachi Koul 
No Fault by Haley Mlotek 
This American Ex-Wife by Lyz Lenz 
You Could Make This Place Beautiful by Maggie Smith  
Heartburn by Nora Ephron 