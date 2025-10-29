Poured Over: Sean and Jason Mendelson on 75 Years of Peanuts

Celebrate 75 years of the Peanuts gang with B&N exclusive vinyl, mesmerizing zoetropes and more this holiday season. Producers Sean and Jason Mendelson join us to chat about working on and growing up alongside the iconic Vince Guaraldi soundtracks, the timelessness of Charlie Brown, the cultural legacy of Charles Schulz, jazz, deep cut specials and more with guest host Chris Gillespie.

This episode of Poured Over was hosted by Chris Gillespie and mixed by Harry Liang.

New episodes land Tuesdays and Thursdays (with occasional Saturdays) here and on your favorite podcast app.

Featured Vinyl (Episode):

A Charlie Brown Christmas [60th Anniversary Edition] [2025 Picture Disc] [Barnes & Noble Exclusive]

Charlie Brown Thanksgiving [Picture Vinyl] [Barnes & Noble Exclusive]

A Charlie Brown Christmas [60th Anniversary] [180g Zoetrope LP]

Peanuts Greatest Hits [75th Anniversary] [Picture Disc LP]

It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown [Original TV Soundtrack]

It’s The Easter Beagle, Charlie Brown: Original Soundtrack Recording

You’re a Good Sport, Charlie Brown [45 RPM Zoetrope EcoMix Vinyl]