Poured Over: Shannon Chakraborty on The Adventures of Amina al-Sirafi

Shannon Chakraborty’s The Adventures of Amina al-Sirafi is a journey through magical lands and tempestuous seas with a crew of pirates that you won’t soon forget. Chakraborty joins us to talk about creating her unique and vibrant characters, writing about history (and magic), including important themes of identity and religion and more with guest host, Jenna Seery.

This episode of Poured Over was hosted by Jenna Seery and mixed by Harry Liang.

