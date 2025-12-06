Poured Over: Simon Winchester on The Breath of the Gods

The Breath of the Gods by Simon Winchester is a fascinating deep dive into a familiar phenomenon. Simon joins us to talk about changing wind speeds, the moon landing, oboes, human migration, tumbleweeds and more with guest host Chris Gillespie.

This episode of Poured Over was hosted by Chris Gillespie and mixed by Harry Liang.

Featured Books (Episode):

The Breath of the Gods: The History and Future of the Wind by Simon Winchester

The Professor and the Madman: A Tale of Murder, Insanity, and the Making of the Oxford English Dictionary by Simon Winchester

Land: How the Hunger for Ownership Shaped the Modern World by Simon Winchester

Knowing What We Know: The Transmission of Knowledge: From Ancient Wisdom to Modern Magic by Simon Winchester