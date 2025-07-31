Poured Over: Stephanie Wambugu on Lonely Crowds

Lonely Crowds by Stephanie Wambugu is a heartfelt and empathetic coming-of-age story centered on the volatile relationship between two artists. Stephanie joins us to chat about campus novels, outlining, Toni Morrison and more with cohost Isabelle McConville.

Featured Books (Episode):

Lonely Crowds by Stephanie Wambugu

The Diaries of Franz Kafka by Franz Kafka

Sula by Toni Morrison

Corregidora by Gayl Jones

Horse Crazy by Gary Indiana