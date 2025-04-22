Poured Over: Suleika Jaouad on The Book of Alchemy

If you’ve ever wanted to start journaling, we’ve got you covered. The Book of Alchemy by Suleika Jaouad is filled with inspiration, advice and anecdotes from a lifelong journaler and bestselling author. Suleika joins us to talk about flexing your creative muscles, the importance of constancy over output, finding community in reading and writing, navigating uncertainty and more with cohost Jenna Seery.

This episode of Poured Over was hosted by Jenna Seery and mixed by Harry Liang.

New episodes land Tuesdays and Thursdays (with occasional Saturdays) here and on your favorite podcast app.

Featured Books (Episode):

The Book of Alchemy by Suleika Jaouad

Between Two Kingdoms by Suleika Jaouad

The Fault in Our Stars by John Green