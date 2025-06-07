Poured Over: Susan Morrison on Lorne

The history of Saturday Night Live and the man who made it, Lorne by Susan Morrison is an honest and earnest look at how such a simple concept took over the comedy scene, and how it persisted through decades. Susan joins us to talk late nights on set, interviewing the man behind the curtain, comedy greats from back then and now, bringing a sketch from the writers’ room to the stage and more with guest host Chris Gillespie.

