Poured Over: Tana French on The Hunter

By Jenna Seery / March 5, 2024 at 6:00 am

“The big reveal isn’t ‘who done it’, the big reveal is why and what effects does it have?” 

Set in an insular small town in the Irish countryside, Tana French’s The Hunter follows a set of vibrant characters as they uncover secrets, plots and mystery among their friends and neighbors. French joins us to talk about writing mysteries that cross genres, writing village politics, the influences of Westerns on the novel and more with guest host, Jenna Seery. 

This episode of Poured Over was hosted by Jenna Seery and mixed by Harry Liang.                   

New episodes land Tuesdays and Thursdays (with occasional Saturdays) here and on your favorite podcast app.         

