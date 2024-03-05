Poured Over: Tana French on The Hunter

“The big reveal isn’t ‘who done it’, the big reveal is why and what effects does it have?”

Set in an insular small town in the Irish countryside, Tana French’s The Hunter follows a set of vibrant characters as they uncover secrets, plots and mystery among their friends and neighbors. French joins us to talk about writing mysteries that cross genres, writing village politics, the influences of Westerns on the novel and more with guest host, Jenna Seery.

This episode of Poured Over was hosted by Jenna Seery and mixed by Harry Liang.

Featured Books (Episode):

The Hunter by Tana French

The Searcher by Tana French

In The Woods by Tana French

The Likeness by Tana French

Lonesome Dove by Larry McMurtry

True Grit by Charles Portis

The Secret History by Donna Tartt

Mystic River by Dennis Lehane

The Yiddish Policeman’s Union by Michael Chabon

Strange Sally Diamond by Liz Nugent