Poured Over: Tayari Jones and A.M. Homes on 30 Years of the Women’s Prize for Fiction

Tayari Jones and A.M. Homes joined us live at B&N Upper West Side to celebrate 30 Years of the Women’s Prize for Fiction and riff on the craft of writing, the importance (and fun) of editing, unlikable characters, literary influences, endings and more with host Miwa Messer.

Featured Books (Episode):

An American Marriage by Tayari Jones

May We Be Forgiven by A.M. Homes

James by Percival Everett

Good Girl by Aria Aber