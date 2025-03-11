Poured Over: Torrey Peters on Stag Dance
Stag Dance by Torrey Peters is a series of short stories and a novel that examine gender identity, pushing societal boundaries and more. Peters joins us to talk about exploring complicated themes, creating understanding for complex characters and a unique use of literary form with cohost Jenna Seery.
Featured Books (Episode):
Stag Dance by Torrey Peters
Detransition, Baby by Torrey Peters
