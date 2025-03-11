Poured Over: Torrey Peters on Stag Dance

Stag Dance by Torrey Peters is a series of short stories and a novel that examine gender identity, pushing societal boundaries and more. Peters joins us to talk about exploring complicated themes, creating understanding for complex characters and a unique use of literary form with cohost Jenna Seery.

This episode of Poured Over was hosted by Jenna Seery and mixed by Harry Liang.

New episodes land Tuesdays and Thursdays (with occasional Saturdays) here and on your favorite podcast app.

Featured Books (Episode):

Stag Dance by Torrey Peters

Detransition, Baby by Torrey Peters

Moby Dick by Herman Melville

Laughter in the Dark by Vladimir Nabokov

Nevada by Imogen Binnie

A Safe Girl to Love by Casey Plett

I’ve Got a Time Bomb by Sybil Lamb

A Brief History of Seven Killings by Marlon James

Blood Meridian by Cormac McCarthy

True Grit by Charles Portis

Everything Ravaged, Everything Burned by Wells Tower

When the Harvest Comes by Denne Michele Norris

Trauma Plot by Jamie Hood

Aggregated Discontent by Harron Walker

Hot Girls with Balls by Benedict Nguyen

Realistic Fiction by Anton Solomonik

Wolf Hall by Hilary Mantel

Tai-Pan by James Clavell

The Sound of Things Falling by Juan Gabriel Vásquez

The Shape of the Ruins by Juan Gabriel Vásquez