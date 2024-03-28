Poured Over: Vinson Cunningham on Great Expectations

Great Expectations by Vinson Cunningham is a clear-eyed, charming coming-of-age-story set in the world of power, money, and political campaigns. Cunningham joins us to talk about choosing the title for his book, the connections between art and identity, what it means to write about politics and more with Miwa Messer, host of Poured Over.

This episode of Poured Over was hosted by Miwa Messer and mixed by Harry Liang.

New episodes land Tuesdays and Thursdays (with occasional Saturdays) here and on your favorite podcast app.

Featured Books (Episode):

Great Expectations by Vinson Cunningham

High Cotton by Darryl Pinckney

In the Wake by Christina Sharpe

The Autobiography of an Ex-Colored Man by James Weldon Johnson

Go Tell It on the Mountain by James Baldwin

Sag Harbor by Colson Whitehead

The Giveness of Things by Marilynne Robinson