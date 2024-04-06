Poured Over: Xochitl Gonzalez on Anita de Monte Laughs Last

Anita de Monte Laughs Last by Xochitl Gonzalez is a sharp and rollicking read about the power of art and the lasting legacy of those who make it. Gonzalez joined us live at Barnes & Noble UWS to talk about studying art history, culture shock in higher education, creative freedom and more with Miwa Messer, host of Poured Over.

This episode of Poured Over was hosted by Miwa Messer and mixed by Harry Liang.

New episodes land Tuesdays and Thursdays (with occasional Saturdays) here and on your favorite podcast app.

Featured Books (Episodes):

Anita de Monte Laughs Last by Xochitl Gonzalez

Olga Dies Dreaming by Xochitl Gonzalez

Ninth Street Women by Mary Gabriel