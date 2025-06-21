Poured Over: Yael van der Wouden on The Safekeep

The Safekeep by Yael van der Wouden — winner of the 2025 Women’s Prize for Fiction — is an indelible debut novel about love, loss, war and want. Yael joins us to talk about writing historical fiction, creating messy characters, repression, home and family with host Miwa Messer.

