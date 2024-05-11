Poured Over: Zoë Schlanger on The Light Eaters

The Light Eaters by Zoë Schlanger is a journey through the complexity and beauty in the world of plants. Schlanger joins us to talk about the possibility of communicating plants, new research breakthroughs, her connection to climate science and more with guest host, Chris Gillespie.

This episode of Poured Over was hosted by Chris Gillespie and mixed by Harry Liang.

Featured Books (Episode)

The Light Eaters by Zoë Schlanger

The Secret Life of Plants by Peter Tompkins

The Entangled Life by Merlin Sheldrake