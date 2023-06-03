Poured Over: Ramona Ausubel on The Last Animal

“What if we could do anything? Should we do it? What are the consequences?”

Ramona Ausubel’s new novel The Last Animal asks big questions about motherhood, grief and our responsibility to the planet. And there’s a woolly mammoth. Ausubel joins us to talk about the realities of working in male dominated fields, the differences in writing novels and short stories, the power of storytelling and more with Miwa Messer, host of Poured Over. We end this episode with TBR Topoff book recommendations from Marc and Jamie.

This episode of Poured Over was hosted by Executive Producer Miwa Messer and mixed by Harry Liang.

Follow us here for new episodes Tuesdays and Thursdays (with occasional Saturdays)

Featured Books (Episode):

The Last Animal by Ramona Ausubel

A Guide to Being Born by Ramona Ausubel

Pastoralia by George Saunders

Mrs. Bridge by Evan S. Connell

Featured Books (TBR Topoff):

Migrations by Charlotte McConaghy

The Mountain in the Sea by Ray Nayler