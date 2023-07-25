Poured Over: Richard Russo on Somebody’s Fool

“If you’re going to go to dark places … then you better go armed with humor”

Pulitzer Prize Winner Richard Russo returns to upstate New York with Somebody’s Fool, which reunites readers with beloved characters as they continue their lives in North Bath. Russo joins us to talk about the idea of a regional writer, getting the atmosphere of small towns, writing humor and more with Miwa Messer, host of Poured Over.

This episode of Poured Over was produced and hosted by Miwa Messer and mixed by Harry Liang.



