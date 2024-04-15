Poured Over: Sarah Hart on Once Upon a Prime

Once Upon a Prime by Sarah Hart connects mathematics and fiction, encouraging readers to dig deeper into why they like to read what they like to read, using math as a guide. Hart joins us to talk about her path to writing, the unexpected parallels between seemingly different disciplines, some of her favorite mathematical literature facts and more with guest host, Jenna Seery.

This episode of Poured Over was hosted by Jenna Seery and mixed by Harry Liang.

New episodes land Tuesdays and Thursdays (with occasional Saturdays) here and on your favorite podcast app.

