Poured Over: Sarah Hart on Once Upon a Prime
Once Upon a Prime by Sarah Hart connects mathematics and fiction, encouraging readers to dig deeper into why they like to read what they like to read, using math as a guide. Hart joins us to talk about her path to writing, the unexpected parallels between seemingly different disciplines, some of her favorite mathematical literature facts and more with guest host, Jenna Seery.
This episode of Poured Over was hosted by Jenna Seery and mixed by Harry Liang.
New episodes land Tuesdays and Thursdays (with occasional Saturdays) here and on your favorite podcast app.
Featured Books (Episode):
Once Upon a Prime by Sarah Hart
Moby-Dick by Herman Melville
The Canterbury Tales by Geoffrey Chaucer
The Ruba’iyat of Omar Khayyam by Omar Khayyam
The Eight by Katherine Neville
When We Cease to Understand the World by Benjamin Labatut
The Da Vinci Code by Dan Brown
Jurassic Park by Michael Crichton
The Divine Comedy by Dante Alighieri
A Gentleman in Moscow by Amor Towles
The Luminaries by Eleanor Catton
Ulysses by James Joyce
The Life of Pi by Yann Martel
In Memoriam by Alice Winn