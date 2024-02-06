Poured Over: Sheila Heti on Alphabetical Diaries

“I’m interested in the limitations of the mind — like that your brain really does only go down so many paths, and then there’s a million paths that for some reason, it never goes down…”

Sheila Heti’s Alphabetical Diaries is a memoir in a form all its own. Told in order, sentence by sentence from A to Z, to tell a story of identity and change in a lyrically constructed way. Heti joins us to talk about the inception and writing of this book, intense and purposeful editing, creative process and more with Miwa Messer, host of Poured Over.

This episode of Poured Over was hosted by Executive Producer Miwa Messer and mixed by Harry Liang.

