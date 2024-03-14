Poured Over: Sloane Crosley on Grief Is for People

Sloane Crosley’s Grief Is for People grapples with challenging subjects of friendship and profound loss with humor and empathy. Crosley joined us to talk about the series of events that led her to this book, writing about death and grief in unconventional ways, her memoir process and more with Miwa Messer, host of Poured Over.

This episode of Poured Over was hosted by Miwa Messer and mixed by Harry Liang.

