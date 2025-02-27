Poured Over: Sonya Walger on Lion

Lion by Sonya Walger is an autobiographical novel detailing the life and loss of her complicated and charismatic father. Walger joins us to talk about writing themes of grief and love, crafting her own experience into fiction, nonlinear storytelling and more with cohost, Jenna Seery.

This episode of Poured Over was hosted by Jenna Seery and mixed by Harry Liang.

Featured Books (Episode):

Lion by Sonya Walger

On Earth We’re Briefly Gorgeous by Ocean Vuong

War and Peace by Leo Tolstoy

Anna Karenina by Leo Tolstoy

Her First American by Lore Segal

Mrs. Dalloway by Virginia Woolf

Decline and Fall by Evelyn Waugh

Scoop by Evelyn Waugh

The Last Samurai by Helen DeWitt