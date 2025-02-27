Poured Over: Sonya Walger on Lion
Lion by Sonya Walger is an autobiographical novel detailing the life and loss of her complicated and charismatic father. Walger joins us to talk about writing themes of grief and love, crafting her own experience into fiction, nonlinear storytelling and more with cohost, Jenna Seery.
This episode of Poured Over was hosted by Jenna Seery and mixed by Harry Liang.
New episodes land Tuesdays and Thursdays (with occasional Saturdays) here and on your favorite podcast app.
Featured Books (Episode):
Lion by Sonya Walger
On Earth We’re Briefly Gorgeous by Ocean Vuong
War and Peace by Leo Tolstoy
Anna Karenina by Leo Tolstoy
Her First American by Lore Segal
Mrs. Dalloway by Virginia Woolf
Decline and Fall by Evelyn Waugh
Scoop by Evelyn Waugh
The Last Samurai by Helen DeWitt