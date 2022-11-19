Poured Over: Sue Lynn Tan on Heart of the Sun Warrior

“They’re rooted in our culture as well. And because of all that, I think they feel a little bit more real, even though they are fantastical magical realms…and there’s also this timeless quality in a way as well….I do think also there is a lot of room for imagination to grow in these stories.” Sue Lynn Tan joins guest host Kat Sarfas on the show to take readers behind the scenes of her latest epic, Heart of the Sun Warrior, the stunning sequel to Daughter of the Moon Goddess, from world-building, favorite characters, resilience, to celebrating the mid-Autumn festival, what’s next and much more. And we end this episode with TBR Topoff book recommendations from Marc and Madyson.

