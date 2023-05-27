Poured Over: Tom Hanks on The Making of Another Major Motion Picture Masterpiece

Tom Hanks (yes, that Tom Hanks) returns to the world of fiction with The Making of Another Major Motion Picture Masterpiece — a loving look at what (and who) it takes to make a movie, told through the lens of America’s changing history. Hanks joins us to talk about why he writes, how he finds his voice and more with Miwa Messer, host of Poured Over. We end this episode with TBR Topoff book recommendations from Marc and Jamie.

The Making of Another Major Motion Picture Masterpiece by Tom Hanks

Uncommon Type by Tom Hanks

The Amazing Adventures of Kavalier and Clay by Michael Chabon

Adventures in the Screen Trade by William Goldman

Miwa Messer

I’m Miwa Messer, I’m the producer and host of Poured Over and Tom Hanks is the author now of two books. And you may have heard of Uncommon Type: Some Stories, which came out in 2017, and is a terrific story collection. And now there’s a new novel called The Making of Another Motion Picture Masterpiece and this is a crackerjack of a book. This is so much fun. It starts in 1947, it brings us into 1971. And then the bulk of the book is 2020, I gotta ask, when did you start working?

Tom Hanks

I’ve been working on this about the last five years or so you have to throw down at some point, is this story happening? And so I ended up putting it essentially, at the tail end of all of the COVID protocols. There is a mention in the book, it’s not a book about how you make a movie under COVID protocols, but we said, oh, hey, by the way, this movie was made during COVID protocols. So you got to take all that stuff into account and also the quasi reemergence of the motion picture industry as in that status, where you say, hey, a movie is playing in this very specific room at 7:45 this evening, so I need to leave my house at 7:15 I have to find a place to park, I have to buy a ticket, I have to be sitting in a seat with a bunch of strangers, and we have to watch this movie. So that sort of makes it come back at the same time.

MM

So this is a charming, big hearted story. It’s 70 years of America, it’s filmmaking, its creativity. But it opens with a kid called Robbie Anderson in 1947, in a tiny California town called Lone Butte. And I’m wondering, is Robbie how you walked into this story? Did you start with him? Or did you just start with what you just explained this whole idea of film?

TH

I discovered a long time ago that there is no telling when a character in a film is first fully realized and an awful lot of times, look, I’ve made movies that took 12 years to develop, literally from an original idea until the movie comes out or six years to develop. And oftentimes you have to wait for another ally to come into the process. You have an idea and you have a thing and what do you all end up agreeing on is the theme that is going to be examined in the movie and that often comes by way of a very, very specific character? Who is this character? And where does it land in a fictional movie that they are making, the potential modern motion picture masterpiece, is a love story called Nightshade, the Lathe of Firefall and Nightshade is a character, is a woman. And Firefall is the boy ­— boy meets girl. And who is that character Firefall and it begins because young Robbie Anderson in 1947, out of nowhere, out of the ether, out of the sands of history shows up his uncle, who had disappeared in the war, as in the war, as in World War Two. And I am of that generation, although I was born in ‘56. So ‘47 is way early for me, in which adults and the war were palpable burdens, they came into every room that were particularly like 1959, 1960, ‘61, every grown up who came who was in your life, carried with them this untold story, or my dad, he was a machinist in the Navy, he hated me in the Navy. And he didn’t have much to say about the war. Although if he will sit down to pin him down and sit down. I’m not just talking about your experiences in the war, I’m talking about the five years of stasis that you’re in. So we take that, and in this case, Robbie Anderson meets his uncle, who all he knows about him was he was a Marine in the Pacific. And lo and behold, it seems as though he might have been a flame thrower. And if you want to talk about a particular type of death, I think from the flame thrower would be about as gruesome as you’re gonna get. Now, the burden of that the other side of that is, what about the flame thrower himself? What about an 18-year-old kid whose job it is to carry in a walk around with a tank of pressurized napalm on it, and burn people to death with it. And it’s that character of Firefall that ends up being the trigger that makes the entire motion picture possible in the first place by the director and the writer saying, well, who’s the guy and he stumbles upon this old, old, old comic book that happened to have been drawn by an artist by the name of Robbie Anderson is making a comment on his mysterious uncle. And lo and behold, you have something that could speak to an audience in 2020.

MM

Which I love because I’m very fond of your Anderson family and I’m very fond of Uncle Bobby who does swing back in to town and I’m the way you handle him. And that character is really sort of gentle and kind, and very intriguing. So obviously, I wanted to know more about him and he gets a nice arc. So thank you for that. But when you were sitting down to write this, are you working from 2020 back? Or did you say, hey, wait a minute, here’s this moment, here’s this war hanging over everyone, because I know exactly what you’re talking about. Lots of my elders just would not talk about that period, ever.

TH

The germ of this was my editor, Peter Gethers, he says, do you want to write a novel? And I said, Of course I do. Okay, then that led into a discussion of, well, what in the living daylights would that be? And he says, look, you have a very interesting job. And nothing is more interesting than hearing somebody talk about what they do and how they ended up doing it. And you have a job that’s, you know, pretty glamorous in some ways, but it’s also incredibly work a day. And I said, okay, I got that making of a movie is always it’s an impossible thing to explain, you can write. But that ends up breaking up, what I know about the making of any motion picture is you have source material, you have pre-production, you have production, you have postproduction, and that source material takes a long time to accrue. So yeah, I actually started, the first thing I wrote was, a section of the book that is called Base Camp. That’s the place on the movie where everybody gathers every single day before they go off and start making the move. And if you haven’t been to a base camp, it’s on one hand, the most glamorous place in the world, even if it does begin to come to life at 5:45 in the morning. And then from that, I ended up wanting to have a three, is this the word, of a fully rounded three dimensional character, on whom the entire motion picture and therefore the book would rest? It was Bob, Uncle Bobby. And I remember reading a long, long time ago that the origins of a lot of the motorcycle gangs that became the stuff of outlaw motor, you know, all they have all sorts of names like the Pharaohs and the Hells Angels. A lot of those gangs came about because Marines were coming back from fighting in the Pacific, and they had a lot of money. And there was no way they were going to go back to their standard John Law lives, they had seen too much, they had done too much. They had lived their lives on one hand, according to the rules of warfare, but on the other hand, according to the laws of chaos, in which there were no rules, and it was only to survive, so they all a lot of them became bikers. And therefore, Uncle Bobby spent his combat pay on a motorcycle and just became one of these guys. And there was no way he was going to become a, you know, regular citizen again, and it ended up taking him about 20 years before he could do it. And that character, I thought, that was an intersection of an awful lot of classical storytelling. But you can take anything from Richard the Third to Hamlet to Bette Davis and Joseph Bell, and put that on Uncle Bob, at just that burden, that he carries that unspeakable burden, that burden that he cannot unleash. It’s just this dog snarling at his heels. And it’s what he did during the war and the America that he lived in afterwards,

MM

It also reminded me of that story, you have in Uncommon Type, Christmas Eve 1953, which is a really powerful story and I’m wondering if that became part of this book, in a way, that sort of sentiment.

TH

It did, and it becomes a part of a number of the work that I’ve done, because at Playtone, we’ve done a lot of television nonfiction television, about trying to bust up the tropes of those kids who got out of high school and went off and you fought the Nazis and the Japanese Empire. And you’ve saved the world in many ways, least for a while they did you know, and I always asked myself, a bit of that same question is okay, it’s one thing to go back and examine a very specific 24 hours in somebody under combat or under fire in a place like the Battle of the Bulge, or the freezing Ardennes Forest, or, you know, a destroyer off of Aoshima But it’s something else and then to take that very same person and put them in 1958 driving across the country with their family. What did they do? What did they do 10 years after 1945. You know, what they were doing a lot of them were just trying to make a living and trying to set up their kids’ electric train under the under the Christmas tree. And that’s only 10 years after the fact. Now I’m 66. And I can go back to each one by sixes 5646 3626. And I wonder who in the world was that guy then? And who was he 10 years later and if you take anybody who I think has gone through the conflagration that was something like a world wide it half a decade of wondering who was going to win this great struggle, you end up coming away with I think a great paradox of this question is how do we get on with our lives? How do we get on whatever this next chapter is? And for some of us, the big struggle we had was, you know, getting out of high school without being a virgin and others of us or have to deal with, you know, how do we come back from a world gone mad and be expected just to get on with a sane and ordinary life of ourselves? That, to me is constantly fascinating. And I guess the mix in the novel is you can take all these, let’s just take a number of the of the characters, you know, what an actor by the name of Ike clippers going through and what the director is going through? Or what a makeup man who has been in the business for, you know, 57 years? What are they going through? And is that the equal to what Bob falls went through when he was a Marine in the in the court? On one hand? Absolutely not. But on the other hand, all struggles are relative. And all trauma is something that we carry along with our you know, personas in our countenance into every endeavor we take on it that includes the goofy world and making movies.

MM

The community is the heart of this book. I mean, when you said base camp, I got excited because it’s an excuse for me to bring up to women I love in this book, Al McTeer and Inez, the production women and they’re great. I love these characters so much. And the way they come to moviemaking is not at all what some people would think there is no film, school background, it’s serendipity in the best possible way. And these women who are just like, Yeah, I’m just going to solve problems, like just let me do my thing and make it happen. But this community is so real. And each piece of it, whether it’s Bobby falls, or Robbie Anderson, or Bill Johnson and Bill’s partner is particularly great as well. She’s got a raised eyebrow through the whole thing. And I think she’s a groovy character as well. But this community that you’ve built, and you bring them back to Lone Butte, you set a giant film production in a very tiny place.

MM

Well, I’ve done that. Yeah, I’ve been that guy, you enter into the circus, you’re in a small town. I’ve been in Evansville, Indiana, and I’ve been in Dresden, Germany, and I’ve been on Oh, my God, parts of South Carolina. And what happens is the initial arrival of the town is like, hey, this circus is here. Everybody wants to grab a sneak inside the big top while they’re setting up, and everybody will catch the show. We think you’re there for three months. And then you know what you become after that just a member of that community as well as part of the roving band of family that is a Motion Picture Unit. And that is a very special group of people. I think that the thing that really makes everybody want to keep working in movies, is that band of folks that people you see absolutely every day, and everybody has to do their job. You know, you mentioned Al McTeer and Inez. The reason that they are so perfectly matched for show business is, say around the office, which is well, how do you? What’s the secret of working, working in any code of entertainment as well, you know, it’s actually the same secret as working on the building of a bridge, or the assembly of anything or even at the you have to solve problems. And if you cause more problems than you solve, you’re out you will not survive. That is a priceless commodity luck in any endeavor. I you know, I have to say, because you know, any chain is only as strong as its weakest link. But everybody works and solves their problems. When they come across the desk. You have one crackerjack unit.

MM

All right, let’s talk about voice for a second because the voice throughout making a motion picture masterpiece is terrific. But the dialogue, you just cranked through this. It’s really terrific to hear. And it’s fun to read. And I know both of your books, you leave a note for Nora Ephron, who I happen to love. And I went back to Heartburn. Not that you really need an excuse to reread Heartburn, but it was a nice moment to be like, I should go back and look at this again. And can I ask what you learned from her because you guys work together on a lot of friends for a long time. But I sort of feel like a little bit of that swing on the page might be a little bit of a New Yorker thing.

TH

Well, I was sending some things to a look, I’ve always wanted to be a writer without the wherewithal without literally without sort of like the tools or the instruction because as an actor, I can always look I can just be always just be loud and kind of funny. And as long as you’re the loudest person in the class and one of the funnier ones. You get away with a lot of stuff. Yes. You can just wing it. But Nora, when we began working together, Nora said, you are a writer, you’re a writer, you wrote that you wrote that? And I said, No, I didn’t. I just said it during rehearsal. And out of that you ended up putting it in the movie. And she said, That’s what writing is. And when I began to write some stuff, and I said would send it to her and I say, Is this a thing? And she says yes, yes. What you now have to do is revise, revise, revise, and you must always remember voice, voice, voice, what is your voice and that to me is not only just your point of view and your style, but as always I think you have to end up keep answering the question when in whatever piece you’re writing, which is why am I examining this theme? What is it about this idea that is worthy of me writing it and you reading it? And Nora, because she was a journalist — you know what a great story about Nora is, there’s a famous footage of the Beatles arriving in 1964 in the Pan Am Building, you know, it’s a great this great press conference that goes on. And I was talking to Nora one day, and she said, she had been a journalist all those years and one of her first jobs was in the old New York Herald Tribune, one of the great newspapers in the history of newspapers. And wherever telling us any way, what do you what did you do there said, oh, you know, I was gorgeous. And I had my great style. And I was always writing and then I would always end up complaining because I’d have to go out to Idlewild Airport again and cover the arrival of the Beatles. And I said it’s Wait, Nora, you were there? It’s an honor. Yeah. It said you were in the Pan Am thing when they did Oh, yeah. Yeah, I was there. And I swear, I said, Nora, I believe I hear you on that preference. And this is because I wrote directed a movie about a band, you know, that footage, That Thing You Do, and that footage was a big part of it. And I said, Are you the lady who then screams “sing something” to the Beatles? And I think John Lennon says, No, you have to give us money first. And he got got a big laugh. And I said that was you wasn’t? He says no, no. She said, I don’t think that was me. I think that was she said somebody else. So Nora’s journalistic perspective. It has a bit of a caustic, I know, journalism, a lot of journalists walk into every interview or cover every story with this, you know, with this kind of light quartet really? You know, are these guys really a big deal? Is this really news? Is this really are you really who you want to put the movie in the words of Joe Shea, who is Dare we call it a teacher of film. And I’m not sure how anybody who has never made a movie can teach film studies. But he loves movies and a lot a lot. And he had come across Bill Johnson, the director, so I wanted it to come from a perspective of someone who number one loves movies, number two, knows he has no idea how they are actually made. But three is given the keys to the inner sanctum and this and watches it all from the beginning again. And that requires dare I say it a bit of Nora Ephron’s jaundiced eye, not caustic, not cynical, but just kind of like, how does this happen? How does how does this? How did these twisted fates all stack up at the end result is a movie that people might want to go see?

MM

Do you read out loud while you work? I mean, it seems to me that there is again, I know I mentioned a little earlier, but there’s a swing to the dialogue. There’s that back and forth that is so much fun to read.

TH

I can’t say I do but I think I do, a lot of my stuff sounds like oratory at some point. You know, I think it comes from having done too many talk shows and spend too many hours with a segment producers trying to come up with witty banter that will come off as though it’s actually occurring for the first time but actually has been quite rehearsed and it’s all on note cards. So people think you’re actually doing it at the time, people who make movies seem to have all been born with two cups of coffee. And, you know, the momentum of making a movie, it you know, requires that brand of give and take, you know, I know like for example, my friend, Ron Howard, who I’ve made a ton of movies with. He knew he wanted to direct movies when he was you know, running around Mayberry as Opie, he knew then that he wanted to direct movies and we were comparing notes before I started directing. And he said, Well, you know, there’s nothing wrong with just you know, shooting wide and then moving in closer and then going in tighter and getting some over so that you exhaust the material. And I said, Well, I don’t know, when you direct the movie it seems like all you do is answer questions all day long and that sounds like hell to me. And he says, hell are you kidding? That’s the best part of the job, you know. So my stuff. I think the dialogue is always about people who are providing answers, you know, the talk that goes down in the course of when the clock is running, you’ve got to get it done. And so you start at A but you really have to shoot at some other deeper letter of the alphabet. You can’t just then shoot B and C you got to be shooting Q and R you got to be farther on down there and that means the dialogue the idea the pace of it all. It’s got to have alacrity to it you got to get going and by and large people who make movies, talk a lot and love to hear themselves talk and love to be topped, that’s another thing, you put six people, you know, around at a lunch table, you know, if they’re all working at the top of their game, it’s like, oh my God look out because everybody’s trying to top the other person with, you know, the best anecdote or the best idea of the scene that you’re talking about and when that happens, all I could do is throw your hands up and said, Okay, that’s it. That’s what we’re doing.

MM

Okay, what do you get from writing fiction that you don’t necessarily get from other work that you do?

TH

I will tell you that as an actor, and I think I don’t know if I say this in the book or not. But everybody who works on a movie has to come on. I mean, everybody, I mean, the prop guy. I mean, the gaffers. I mean, I mean, the script supervisor, the caterers, they have to come in with an idea thing in their pocket, that is not on the call sheet, not as required, they have to come in with some bold, fresh doodad, or an idea that they don’t tell anybody about, they just do. And writing prose gives me that I don’t have to talk about it, I don’t have to tell anybody about it. I just have to pursue it in whatever time and wherewithal allows. And that is a type of massive liberation for me, because I think I think we are all either telling a story, or we are hearing a story, or we are participants in somebody else’s story. And I look, I started waking up like this when I was six years old thinking, what’s the entertaining aspect of what’s going on today? What is somebody saying that I’ve never ever seen before? What am I going to dream about and daydream about as I’m walking to school today, it just never, ever stopped. And that outlet that writing comes is very, very different. And yet at the same time requires the same instinctive lunge that it does. When I show up to work with a complicated scene, in order to shoot, I’ve got to have that thing in my pocket. Otherwise, I’ll be starting at a standstill. And that oftentimes is the death of creativity.

MM

There’s a very sweet story that sort of kicks off your fiction writing Ann Patchett helped you get one of my favorite stories of yours, A Month on Green Street, was published in a tiny tiny magazine called One Story, which is run by a fabulous gang.

TH

Honestly, it’s like, I want to ask if they just run it off on a mimeograph machine in the basement of their mom’s house or something like that. It’s that’s a close innovation. Yeah.

MM

But I was so delighted to know that piece of the story. And also, if you haven’t read Uncommon Type, what are you waiting for? Just go grab it, because there’s so many great stories in this book. But I love the idea that that’s sort of where the story is first appeared, then work appeared in The New Yorker, and whatnot. But does this mean we get more stories at some point? Are you going to stick with long form? Are you just going to do what you can when you can?

TH

I can only do what I can when I can. I want to say I was able to take some cut section of from the book from the story of Uncle Bob and ran as a short story, I think in Harper’s in January, February. Yep. It’s funny. I asked my editor, Peter Gethers. I said, how long should a short story be? And he said, you know, until it comes to an end, I said, do we have a page count there and he said, seven pages to 82, figure it out. And I said, Well, okay, that’s pretty, that’s pretty freeform. So I think it all is about, again, I don’t want to come back to this. But it does go into everything. How much time am I going to need in order to examine the theme to the point where it’s as wrung out as I need it to be? I have a God, I have no plans. There’s nothing I do every day by ritual. So I just hope that I have the wherewithal in order to continue writing because there’s no life like it. I mean, isn’t it kind of like just something you sort of have to do, you know, I’m no good with tools. I’m not the type of guy that can, you know, walk around the house and say, oh, you know what, I’m going to resend that, and I’m going to adjust that. And I’m going to rebuild that. And I’m going to stay in that if I could do that maybe I wouldn’t be the guy who walks into the wakes up every morning and on the way to get a cup of coffee sees my notebook sitting in there and says like, I gotta write down that thing. And then I write down that thing. And it goes on for as long as it does that, you know, when you see it? Well, yeah, but sometimes you see it and it’s just not there. You know? That’s, that’s undeniable. It’s like, oh, that ain’t it. That ain’t it. And so it ends up being that, you know, it’s it’s, I think writing is an awful lot like that guy in the neighborhood who is practicing his trumpet in his garage. He’s there and you wonder that was that guy gonna shut? Oh, no, actually, he’s getting a little bit better. You know, maybe I’ll listen to that. Just this constant wail. It just never ever, ever goes away. And then sometimes you’ll notice it and sometimes you don’t.

MM

Well, I’m not the only bookseller who’s hoping we get more books from you, as you can see, we’re here, but in the meantime Uncommon Type certainly is out and now as well, we’ve got The Making of Another Motion Picture Masterpiece, which is really I know we talked about a little bit of heavy stuff, but it’s very fun and it’s very big hearted and really just everyone needs to read it now. Tom Hanks, thank you so much for joining us on Poured Over.

TH

Well, thank you so much, great to talk with you this morning.