Poured Over: V.E. Schwab on The Fragile Threads of Power

“My biggest goal was to convert people who said they don’t like fantasy.”

V.E. Schwab’s Shades of Magic series has enchanted us with wit, wonder and a world not unlike our own, filled with heroes and intrigue. Her newest addition, The Fragile Threads of Power, brings our favorite characters on a new adventure. Schwab joins us to talk about returning to her magical version of London, the role of social media for authors and readers, vampire novels and more with guest host, Kat Sarfas. We end this episode with TBR Topoff book recommendations from Madyson and Marc.

This episode of Poured Over was hosted by Kat Sarfas and mixed by Harry Liang.

