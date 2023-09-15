Celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month With These Award-Winning Authors
Today marks the first anniversary of our Spanish blog, Aroma a libros, and its recommendations of exceptional Spanish content, reviewing both Hispanic authors and exciting translated works. As we celebrate the occasion and the start of Hispanic Heritage Month, we recommend building your reading list with these award-winning Hispanic authors. If you’re looking for the Spanish editions of these titles, head on over to our Spanish translation of this post.
Pulitzer Prize
Trust (Pulitzer Prize Winner)
Trust (Pulitzer Prize Winner)
By Hernan Diaz
Argentine writer Hernan Diaz has been awarded the Pulitzer Prize for this extraordinary novel narrated by each of the protagonists. It chronicles the life of tycoon Benjamin Rask and his wife Helen, whose financial success is called into question after amassing an immense fortune in New York in the 1920s.
The Brief Wondrous Life of Oscar Wao (Pulitzer Prize Winner)
The Brief Wondrous Life of Oscar Wao (Pulitzer Prize Winner)
By Junot Díaz
A family chronicle that spans three generations and two countries, The Brief and Wondrous Life of Oscar Wao tells the story of the reclusive Oscar de León as he attempts to become the Dominican J.R.R. Tolkien and his unfortunate search for love.
But Oscar is only the latest victim of the fukú — a curse that for generations has haunted his family, condemning them to lives of torture, suffering and unhappy love. With unforgettable characters and vibrant prose, this novel confirms Junot Díaz as one of the best and most dazzling voices of our time. It offers us an overwhelming vision of the inexhaustible human capacity to persevere and risk everything for love.
Cool Salsa: Bilingual Poems on Growing Up Latino in the United States
Cool Salsa: Bilingual Poems on Growing Up Latino in the United States
Editor
Lori Marie Carlson
Introduction Oscar Hijuelos
Despite the fact that a serious illness caused him to forget the Spanish language as a young man, Hijuelos persisted in his career as a writer. As the first Hispanic to be awarded a Pulitzer Prize for The Mambo Kings Play Songs of Love, Oscar Hijuelos’ literary contributions were plentiful, especially with his collections of bilingual poems about his personal and literary development growing up in the United States.
Presidential Medal of Freedom
The Wind Knows My Name: A Novel
The Wind Knows My Name: A Novel
By
Isabel Allende
Translator Frances Riddle
In 2014, acclaimed South American writer Isabel Allende was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom by then-President Barack Obama for her literary career. Her most recent novel, The Wind Knows My Name, is a moving tale that weaves together the past and the present through two powerful stories about the life of a boy in Europe in the days before the outbreak of World War II, and the struggles faced by immigrants arriving in the United States today.
National Book Award
The Poet X
The Poet X
Acevedo’s bestselling debut centers on a Harlem teen who wants to be both heard and unnoticed: nobody listens to what Xiomora has to say, but her changing body is drawing the kind of attention she wishes she could hide from. This National Book Award-winning novel-in-verse is a moving story of perseverance and finding your voice.
John Newberry Medal
Echo
Echo
Otto suddenly meets three mysterious sisters when he gets lost in a forbidden forest, interlocking his destiny with an unusual search that involves a prophecy, a promise and a harmonica. When the same harmonica reaches them decades later, the lives of Friedrich in Germany, Mike in Pennsylvania and Ivy in California become connected as they face great challenges: rescuing a father, protecting a brother and keeping a family together. A moving story, Echo is a rich and unforgettable tale of bravery and kindness.
Merci Suárez Changes Gears (Newbery Medal Winner)
Merci Suárez Changes Gears (Newbery Medal Winner)
By Meg Medina
Kind and strong-willed sixth grader Merci Suárez deals with difficult changes in her relationships with friends, family and the rest of the world in this series starter. From Award-winning author Meg Medina, this funny and tender coming-of-age story follows Merci as she struggles to determine who she is.
Last Stop on Market Street (Newbery Medal Winner)
Last Stop on Market Street (Newbery Medal Winner)
By
Matt de la Peña
Illustrator Christian Robinson
The acclaimed author, Matt de la Peña, became the first Hispanic writer to win the John Newberry Medal in 2016 for this wonderful story about celebrating your community and embracing your neighborhood. The endearing relationship between CJ and his grandmother makes this a wonderful book to share with your loved ones.
