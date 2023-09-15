Celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month With These Award-Winning Authors

By Junot Díaz

A family chronicle that spans three generations and two countries, The Brief and Wondrous Life of Oscar Wao tells the story of the reclusive Oscar de León as he attempts to become the Dominican J.R.R. Tolkien and his unfortunate search for love.

But Oscar is only the latest victim of the fukú — a curse that for generations has haunted his family, condemning them to lives of torture, suffering and unhappy love. With unforgettable characters and vibrant prose, this novel confirms Junot Díaz as one of the best and most dazzling voices of our time. It offers us an overwhelming vision of the inexhaustible human capacity to persevere and risk everything for love.