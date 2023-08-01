Existing In a Body: An Exclusive Guest Post from Rachel Harrison, Author of Such Sharp Teeth, Our August Speculative Fiction Pick

A darkly humorous, and at times, romantic twist on the classic werewolf tale. Blending body horror with a monstrous narrative around identity, rage and transformation, it's both cozy and terrifying. A compulsive read with bite! Keep reading to discover what inspired Rachel Harrison to write Such Sharp Teeth and get her recommendations for a TBR list full of werewolves.

What inspired you to write Such Sharp Teeth?

The idea for Such Sharp Teeth came to me in the place where most great ideas do — the shower. I was thinking about how much effort it takes to exist inside a body, to take care of our bodies, these vessels we have such little control over. The concept of control, or the lack thereof, is what led me to think of werewolves.

It’s very lonely to exist in a body. Whatever we experience in our skin, we experience it alone. It’s isolating, and it can be downright terrifying. What a drag, right? I wanted to amplify this universal experience using the monster metaphor. I also wanted to explore both rage and vulnerability, specifically through the eyes of a fierce, confident female protagonist. What are we meant to do with our anger? Unleash it? Suppress it? And how can we be vulnerable, how can we trust and open up if we fear getting hurt?

Such Sharp Teeth is a werewolf novel, complete with menacing full moons, howling into the night, gnarly transformations, frothing fangs… you know, that whole deal. But the book isn’t really about werewolves. It’s a book about being human. About vulnerability, rage and the struggles of having a body. About how scary it can be to move through the world when so much is out of our control.

I was inspired to write the book because why confront these big issues and looming questions in my real, everyday life when I could do it in a fun, scary werewolf book!

Can you talk about 5 of your favorite books about werewolves?

Mongrels: A Novel by Stephen Graham Jones
My favorite werewolf book in recent memory, from one of my favorite writers. A great coming of age novel and satisfying werewolf tale.

She-wolf: A cultural history of female werewolves edited by Hannah Priest
I picked this up when I first had the idea for Such Sharp Teeth, and it was a wonderful companion as I immersed myself in the world of lady werewolves. A fascinating read.

Cycle of the Werewolf: A Novel by Stephen King, illustrated by Bernie Wrightson

I read this years ago, but it stuck with me. It has all the classic elements of both a Stephen King story and a werewolf story. The small town in Maine, the memorable characters, the living in fear every full moon. It's a short one, a perfect addition to your Spooky Season TBR.

The Last Werewolf by Glen Duncan
Sex and violence and werewolves. What more could you want? A monster protagonist is forever intriguing to me.