Where to Start With Chris Bohjalian

Chris Bohjalian is known for his character-driven thrillers — some based in history, but most come straight from his imagination. He’s a writer fascinated by people and the choices they make. Bringing us from the New England woods of the 1600s to an African safari in the 60s, a deadly morning-after to modern-day Vietnam, Chris Bohjalian knows how to take us on an adventure and these are a few of our favorite titles for readers to explore.

The Princess of Las Vegas: A Novel by Chris Bohjalian. We'll follow Chris Bohjalian anywhere, including 1600s Salem, on safari with movie stars, and now to Las Vegas. His twisty new thriller takes on fame, fortune and freedom. Think White Lotus meets The Flight Attendant.

The Lioness: A Novel by Chris Bohjalian. The seductive (and illusory) glamour of old Hollywood makes for an entertaining read, espcially in this wild thriller that transports the locked-room mystery trope to the African savannah in the 1960s.

Hour of the Witch by Chris Bohjalian. Mass hysteria. Satanic panic. Witch hunts. Chris Bohjalian takes us back in time to seventeenth-century New England in a historical novel that reads like a thriller — and will have you wondering if the past might not be so "past."

The Red Lotus: A Novel by Chris Bohjalian. A romantic trip abroad takes a deadly turn in this chilling thriller about secrets and lies, family mythology and hidden history. All the twists (and reveals) will have you holding your breath.

The Flight Attendant (Television Tie-In Edition): A Novel by Chris Bohjalian. Think about your worst hangover ever — double the pain, add a dead body, and you've got the surreal start of The Flight Attendant.

Midwives by Chris Bohjalian. This Oprah's Book Club pick made Chris Bohjalian a household name. This story holds a mirror to the past and reflects our world today, taking us to rural 1980s Vermont through the eyes of a 14 year old girl.