Where to Start With Chris Bohjalian
Chris Bohjalian is known for his character-driven thrillers — some based in history, but most come straight from his imagination. He’s a writer fascinated by people and the choices they make. Bringing us from the New England woods of the 1600s to an African safari in the 60s, a deadly morning-after to modern-day Vietnam, Chris Bohjalian knows how to take us on an adventure and these are a few of our favorite titles for readers to explore.
Hardcover
$26.10
$29.00
The Princess of Las Vegas: A Novel
The Princess of Las Vegas: A Novel
In Stock Online
Hardcover
$26.10
$29.00
We’ll follow Chris Bohjalian anywhere, including 1600s Salem, on safari with movie stars, and now to Las Vegas. His twisty new thriller takes on fame, fortune and freedom. Think White Lotus meets The Flight Attendant.
We’ll follow Chris Bohjalian anywhere, including 1600s Salem, on safari with movie stars, and now to Las Vegas. His twisty new thriller takes on fame, fortune and freedom. Think White Lotus meets The Flight Attendant.
Paperback $17.00
The Lioness: A Novel
The Lioness: A Novel
In Stock Online
Paperback $17.00
Paperback
$13.99
$17.00
Hour of the Witch
Hour of the Witch
In Stock Online
Paperback
$13.99
$17.00
Mass hysteria. Satanic panic. Witch hunts. Chris Bohjalian takes us back in time to seventeenth-century New England in a historical novel that reads like a thriller — and will have you wondering if the past might not be so “past.”
Mass hysteria. Satanic panic. Witch hunts. Chris Bohjalian takes us back in time to seventeenth-century New England in a historical novel that reads like a thriller — and will have you wondering if the past might not be so “past.”
Paperback
$14.95
$16.95
The Red Lotus: A Novel
The Red Lotus: A Novel
In Stock Online
Paperback
$14.95
$16.95
A romantic trip abroad takes a deadly turn in this chilling thriller about secrets and lies, family mythology and hidden history. All the twists (and reveals) will have you holding your breath.
A romantic trip abroad takes a deadly turn in this chilling thriller about secrets and lies, family mythology and hidden history. All the twists (and reveals) will have you holding your breath.
Paperback
$13.99
$16.00
The Flight Attendant (Television Tie-In Edition): A Novel
The Flight Attendant (Television Tie-In Edition): A Novel
In Stock Online
Paperback
$13.99
$16.00
Think about your worst hangover ever — double the pain, add a dead body, and you’ve got the surreal start of The Flight Attendant.
Think about your worst hangover ever — double the pain, add a dead body, and you’ve got the surreal start of The Flight Attendant.
Paperback $16.95
Midwives
Midwives
In Stock Online
Paperback $16.95
Paperback $16.00
The Sleepwalker: A Novel
The Sleepwalker: A Novel
In Stock Online
Paperback $16.00
In this suburb, everything isn’t as perfect as it seems. A college student comes back home to find her mother has disappeared and no one wants to answer her questions. A thrilling family saga perfect for fans of Laura Dave.
In this suburb, everything isn’t as perfect as it seems. A college student comes back home to find her mother has disappeared and no one wants to answer her questions. A thrilling family saga perfect for fans of Laura Dave.