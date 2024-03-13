Where to Start With Truman Capote

Are you a reader who argues for In Cold Blood as Capote’s masterpiece or are you Breakfast at Tiffany’s all the way? Are you obsessed with Feud: Capote vs. The Swans? As the series comes to a close you might find yourself hankering for more Capote — are you up for a binge read? From his astonishing debut novel to the unfinished manuscript that inspired the show itself, this is a collection of Capote we recommend for your TBR.

Paperback $14.49 $16.00 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. Breakfast at Tiffany's and Three Stories Breakfast at Tiffany's and Three Stories By Truman Capote In Stock Online Paperback $14.49 $16.00 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. The book that gave us one of the best known page-to-screen adaptations and a starlet adored the world over. The movie created a 60s style icon from a character grounded in this novella about World War II New York. This is a quick and satisfying read. The book that gave us one of the best known page-to-screen adaptations and a starlet adored the world over. The movie created a 60s style icon from a character grounded in this novella about World War II New York. This is a quick and satisfying read.

Paperback $16.00 $18.00 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. In Cold Blood: A True Account of a Multiple Murder and Its Consequences In Cold Blood: A True Account of a Multiple Murder and Its Consequences By Truman Capote In Stock Online Paperback $16.00 $18.00 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. If you can only read one true crime in your life, make it this one. With an intricately woven plot, a deft touch for detail, and enthralling characters, Truman Capote’s masterclass of narrative nonfiction has all the story components of a page-turning thriller. Only it’s all true! If you can only read one true crime in your life, make it this one. With an intricately woven plot, a deft touch for detail, and enthralling characters, Truman Capote’s masterclass of narrative nonfiction has all the story components of a page-turning thriller. Only it’s all true!

Paperback $14.00 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. Summer Crossing Summer Crossing By Truman Capote In Stock Online Paperback $14.00 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. Capote worked on this novel on and off for a decade, set in New York over the steamy summer of 1945. This coming-of-age story of broken hearts and class divides, written in a voice that’s all Capote, was posthumously published in 2005. Capote worked on this novel on and off for a decade, set in New York over the steamy summer of 1945. This coming-of-age story of broken hearts and class divides, written in a voice that’s all Capote, was posthumously published in 2005.

Paperback $20.00 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. Capote's Women: A True Story of Love, Betrayal, and a Swan Song for an Era Capote's Women: A True Story of Love, Betrayal, and a Swan Song for an Era By Laurence Leamer In Stock Online Paperback $20.00 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. This is a story about a story — and the very real people behind it. Before there were The Real Housewives, there were Capote’s Swans. Bestselling biographer Lawrence Leamer takes us behind the scenes of Capote’s success, his epic bout of writer’s block, and the decision that ruined his career. This is a story about a story — and the very real people behind it. Before there were The Real Housewives, there were Capote’s Swans. Bestselling biographer Lawrence Leamer takes us behind the scenes of Capote’s success, his epic bout of writer’s block, and the decision that ruined his career.

Paperback $15.00 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. Answered Prayers: The Unfinished Novel Answered Prayers: The Unfinished Novel By Truman Capote In Stock Online Paperback $15.00 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. Wondering what Truman wrote that made his Swans abandon him? It’s all here. Wondering what Truman wrote that made his Swans abandon him? It’s all here.

Paperback $17.00 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. The Grass Harp / A Tree of Night and Other Short Stories The Grass Harp / A Tree of Night and Other Short Stories By Truman Capote In Stock Online Paperback $17.00 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. More than once we’ve wanted to drop everything and move into a tree house. This is a story about the families we choose, the ones we leave behind, and the universal (and very human) need for community. More than once we’ve wanted to drop everything and move into a tree house. This is a story about the families we choose, the ones we leave behind, and the universal (and very human) need for community.

Paperback $17.00 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. The Complete Stories of Truman Capote The Complete Stories of Truman Capote By Truman Capote

Introduction Reynolds Price In Stock Online Paperback $17.00 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. “…in the twentieth century only two writers of distinguished fiction managed to become household names — Ernest Hemingway and Truman Capote … Capote left behind not only a riveting crime narrative but also a quantity of early fiction (three brief novels and a handful of short stories) that await the close attention and measured admiration he long since earned.” — Reynolds Price, from the introduction. “…in the twentieth century only two writers of distinguished fiction managed to become household names — Ernest Hemingway and Truman Capote … Capote left behind not only a riveting crime narrative but also a quantity of early fiction (three brief novels and a handful of short stories) that await the close attention and measured admiration he long since earned.” — Reynolds Price, from the introduction.

Hardcover $26.00 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. Portraits and Observations Portraits and Observations By Truman Capote In Stock Online Hardcover $26.00 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. A delightful gift edition of Capote’s magazine work including celebrity profiles and travel essays, captured in his impeccable style. From the American Southwest to Europe, the hustle of the 1950s to the dazzle of the 1980s, the beginning of Capote’s career to the very end, this is as much a portrait of America as it is of the writer himself. A delightful gift edition of Capote’s magazine work including celebrity profiles and travel essays, captured in his impeccable style. From the American Southwest to Europe, the hustle of the 1950s to the dazzle of the 1980s, the beginning of Capote’s career to the very end, this is as much a portrait of America as it is of the writer himself.