Rejoin the Gaang: What to Read Before (or After) Watching Netflix’s Avatar the Last Airbender Live-Action

Water. Earth. Fire. Air… and the legendary Gaang. 19 years ago, the world was introduced to a mythic world, teeming with elemental powers and a heroic trio of teenagers at the center of it. Soon after, we met Korra and the crew, who graced our screens for a whirlwind 52 episode run. The world of Avatar: The Last Airbender is no stranger to the screen, nor our bookshelves. With Netflix’s brand-new Avatar: The Last Airbender live-action show airing February 22nd, it’s time to explore the corners of the Avatar universe couched between book covers. Here’s what you should read before, during or after enjoying the latest TV iteration.

Paperback $12.99 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. Azula in the Spirit Temple (Avatar: The Last Airbender) Azula in the Spirit Temple (Avatar: The Last Airbender) By Faith Erin Hicks

Illustrator Peter Wartman , Adele Matera In Stock Online Paperback $12.99 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. While Avatar: The Last Airbender had no shortage of truly compelling characters, Azula was unlike any other. Was she really as wicked as she seemed? Probably. But find out for sure in Azula in the Spirit Temple, the first addition to the Avatar: The Last Airbender universe to cover the blue-flame wielder and all her complexities. While Avatar: The Last Airbender had no shortage of truly compelling characters, Azula was unlike any other. Was she really as wicked as she seemed? Probably. But find out for sure in Azula in the Spirit Temple, the first addition to the Avatar: The Last Airbender universe to cover the blue-flame wielder and all her complexities.