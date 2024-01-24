Rejoin the Gaang: What to Read Before (or After) Watching Netflix’s Avatar the Last Airbender Live-Action
Water. Earth. Fire. Air… and the legendary Gaang. 19 years ago, the world was introduced to a mythic world, teeming with elemental powers and a heroic trio of teenagers at the center of it. Soon after, we met Korra and the crew, who graced our screens for a whirlwind 52 episode run. The world of Avatar: The Last Airbender is no stranger to the screen, nor our bookshelves. With Netflix’s brand-new Avatar: The Last Airbender live-action show airing February 22nd, it’s time to explore the corners of the Avatar universe couched between book covers. Here’s what you should read before, during or after enjoying the latest TV iteration.
The Promise, Part 1 (Avatar: The Last Airbender)
The Promise, Part 1 (Avatar: The Last Airbender)
By
Gene Luen Yang
,
Tim Hedrick
Illustrator Various , Gurihiru
There’s no better place to start than the beginning. The Gaang’s adventure didn’t end when he defeated Firelord Ozai. Pick up where the original show left off in The Promise, Part 1, and keep burning through the exploits of your favorite characters, exploring what happened to Zuko’s mother (found in The Search), and so much more. Bonds will be tested, hijinks will be had, and familiar faces will return.
The Rise of Kyoshi: Avatar, The Last Airbender (Chronicles of the Avatar Book 1)
The Rise of Kyoshi: Avatar, The Last Airbender (Chronicles of the Avatar Book 1)
By F. C. Yee , Michael Dante DiMartino
The Avatar Kyoshi novels are shining examples of what this world is capable of. Detailing the exploits of Kyoshi, the last Earth Kingdom Avatar, this is a richly woven story that will resonate with long-time fans and newcomers alike. The best part? There are four books in the series, meaning all the Avatar goodness you could ever want.
Azula in the Spirit Temple (Avatar: The Last Airbender)
Azula in the Spirit Temple (Avatar: The Last Airbender)
By
Faith Erin Hicks
Illustrator Peter Wartman , Adele Matera
While Avatar: The Last Airbender had no shortage of truly compelling characters, Azula was unlike any other. Was she really as wicked as she seemed? Probably. But find out for sure in Azula in the Spirit Temple, the first addition to the Avatar: The Last Airbender universe to cover the blue-flame wielder and all her complexities.
Turf Wars, Part One (The Legend of Korra)
Turf Wars, Part One (The Legend of Korra)
By
Michael Dante DiMartino
Illustrator Irene Koh
If you loved Avatar: The Last Airbender, you probably loved The Legend of Korra too. This is the official continuation of her story, ripe with her budding romance with Asami and fresh off her saving the world. With her story only one generation removed from the Gaang, there is plenty of connectivity.
The Lost Adventures and Team Avatar Tales (Avatar: The Last Airbender)
The Lost Adventures and Team Avatar Tales (Avatar: The Last Airbender)
By
Gene Luen Yang
,
Faith Erin Hicks
Illustrator Gurihiru , Sara Goetter
Sometimes you just need more of the Gaang. This collection of short stories adds additional thread throughout their shared adventure, with all the heart and humor of the series, now in small, standalone bites.
Avatar: The Last Airbender — The Bounty Hunter and the Tea Brewer
Avatar: The Last Airbender — The Bounty Hunter and the Tea Brewer
By
Faith Erin Hicks
,
Michael Dante DiMartino
,
Bryan Konietzko
Illustrator Peter Wartman , Adele Matera
Add it to your wish list: The Bounty Hunter and the Tea Brewer is the first Avatar: The Last Airbender comic to feature everyone’s favorite, Uncle Iroh. His illustrious teahouse, the Jasmine Dragon, has been sabotaged and it’ll be up to him to solve the problem. The only issue? He’s been captured by his secret crush, the bounty hunter June.
