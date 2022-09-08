Remembering Queen Elizabeth II

“It’s worth remembering that it is often the small steps, not the giant leaps, that bring about the most lasting change.” —Queen Elizabeth II

Queen Elizabeth II lived a long and full life of service to her country. The longest reigning monarch thus far, she ascended to the throne at age 27 and spent the rest of her life in the public eye. It is with heavy hearts that we have learned of her passing. Here is a compilation of books to remember the life and accomplishments of a woman who put country first at every turn and who was revered by her country and the world.

The Uncommon Reader: A Novella
Alan Bennett
This novella about the Queen of England and the power of books is one that we simply had to talk about when remembering Queen Elizabeth II's life. While discovering books and the joy of reading, the Queen finds her point of view changing as she embarks into the written word. Her newfound passion changes her daily routines as a monarch and effects the entire country in surprising and funny ways. Mischievous and fun, Alan Bennett's book is a key example of the power of literature in all readers!

Town & Country: The Queen: A Life in Pictures
Victoria Murphy, Stellene Volandes, Town & Country
This stunning book contains over 300 images from the life of Queen Elizabeth II as well as all the history making moments. As the longest reigning monarch, Queen Elizabeth II certainly had the opportunity to make a lasting impact both on the country and on the world, and her sense of duty, grace and star power have been trademarks of her rule since her coronation in 1952. With informative commentary from the royal journalist, Victoria Murphy, this book is the perfect keepsake to remember the Queen.

Elizabeth II: A Queen for Our Time
Chris Jackson
With photography from the Getty Images Royal Photographer, Chris Jackson, this book gives a look both at the intimate and public life of the Queen. Throughout her reign as Queen, the monarchy underwent many changes, and Chris Jackson has been there to photograph so much of it. Alongside the photographs, Chris Jackson has left behind-the-scenes commentary and short anecdotes including her sense of style, elegance and charm. In this book, Chris Jackson truly captures the admiration so much of the world has had for Queen Elizabeth II.

Queen Elizabeth II and the Royal Family
DK
Full of exclusive and rare photographs, this pictorial biography follows Queen Elizabeth II from childhood through reign as Queen. Not only does this book give intimate insight into the life of the Queen, but it also provides a history of the royal family and details the succession to the throne for more than 1,000 years as well as inside looks at Buckingham Palace and Windsor Castle. This book is perfect for anyone who has admired Queen Elizabeth II and her dutiful service as the monarch of Britain.