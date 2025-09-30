Coming Home: A Guest Post by Richard Osman

Richard Osman is back with the fifth installment in his beloved series, and this mystery is more puzzling than ever. Grab your favorite sleuthing gear — there’s another case to solve. Read on for an exclusive essay from Richard Osman on writing The Impossible Fortune.

I do hope you’ll love The Impossible Fortune, an everyday tale of love, deceit, weddings, warehouse heists, grief, cake, uncrackable codes, and, of course, murder (maybe even more than one murder—you’ll have to read it to find out).



People often ask me “why do you write murder mysteries?” The trouble with that question is that I never think I’m writing a murder mystery. Every year I sit down to write about the loves and lives and troubles and triumphs of four characters I adore, unlikely friendships, the minor business of everyday life, nothing serious, nothing to see here. Then—every single time, without fail—somebody gets murdered and my gentle plan is scuppered. I know that my four characters will want to try and solve the murder of course, so suddenly I’m writing a murder mystery. Not my choice, IT JUST HAPPENS.

I think my point is this: Plot is fun, bodies in libraries and poisonings in church towers are fun, but, really, above everything, the Thursday Murder Club books are about characters. The most important thing is never “what happens?”; it’s always “why do I care what happens?”

Returning to the gang for the fifth book genuinely felt like coming home. I love that I’m still getting to know them better, how they react to things, what they say—they still surprise me. Those four cheeky scamps live rent-free in my head at all times. I had a massage a few years ago with my wife and I spent the entire time planning a scene in my head of how Ron would react if he had to endure a couple’s massage (spoiler: not well). Whenever I find myself struggling with a plot point or a scene, I just start writing from Joyce’s point of view, and immediately I’m back on track. Funny having a fictional seventy-something-year-old woman as your North Star, yet here we are. I love that they have strengths and weaknesses that complement each other. Elizabeth’s so clever and driven, but Joyce can still catch her unawares—together they’re dynamite. Ibrahim has some real sadness in his past, masked by his debonair charm. And Ron? Loyal, strong, and hilarious—but struggling with the fact that age is catching up with him. I had a ball writing some of the scenes in this one. It opens with a wedding, and there are few things in life that really show everyone’s true colors quite like a wedding. There’s a scene with Ron and Ibrahim the morning after the wedding which might be my favorite thing I’ve ever written.

Much as I love my characters, I promise I DO know, really, that I’m writing a murder mystery. People often ask why crime fiction is so wildly popular. There are many reasons, but I think the key one is this: We live in a world of huge uncertainty, surrounded by problems which seem to have no solution. In crime fiction we are presented with an impossible problem, but we know, through years of reading, that a solution will eventually be found. Crime fiction—and romance—gives us something the world around us cannot. It takes chaos, and, over 400 pages of suspense, twists, laughs, and adventure, creates order.

I do hope you enjoy The Impossible Fortune, and I think it’s my best yet. Even if all these pesky murders do keep getting in my way.