Old Memories: A Guest Post by Rob Reiner

When you’re ready to turn your Spinal Tap fandom up to 11, this is the book for you. Brought to you by the creators themselves, this ode to the rock gods is packed with commentary, interviews, exclusive content and oh so much more. Read on for an exclusive essay from Rob Reiner on writing A Fine Line Between Stupid and Clever.

Forty-three years ago, Christopher Guest, Michael McKean, Harry Shearer, and I made a satire of a rock documentary about a fictional British heavy metal band called Spinal Tap. It was critically well received, but at first didn’t find much of an audience. So, at the time, we had no idea that the film This Is Spinal Tap, would one day take its place in the pantheon of film culture. The thought that it would be added to the Library of Congress’ National Film Registry—or that the Oxford English Dictionary would include the phrase “goes to eleven” in its lexicon—was beyond unimaginable. But when it was announced that, after 40 years, a sequel was being planned, the idea of writing a book about Spinal Tap’s improbable journey made complete sense. Our fictional band existed only in its own parallel universe. But over time, with the film’s growing acceptance and appreciation, Tap crossed over into the real world. They were no longer playing made-up venues like Milwaukee’s Shank Hall (an arena which has since become a real venue); now they were being invited to play such legendary sites as Wembley Stadium, Glastonbury, Carnegie Hall, and the Royal Albert Hall. A cassette or DVD of This is Spinal Tap became mandatory for rock bands to play on their tour buses. Whenever a rock musician encountered a member of Tap, they were more than eager to share their “Spinal Tap” moments. Over time, the world had become interested in all things Tap. So, when we were approached by Simon and Schuster to write a book, it made perfect sense. The book would not only recount the film’s seemingly impossible journey—from the brainstorm of four friends to being part of the zeitgeist—but to give the reader a fuller picture of who Nigel Tufnel, David St. Hubbins, Derek Smalls, and filmmaker Marty DiBergi really are.

It gave me great pleasure to work on this book. It stirred up old memories and continually put a smile on my face as I revisited my experiences with old friends. As I share with you the joys and agonies of giving birth to this inconceivable phenomenon, I hope it will also evoke a smile—and, occasionally, possibly a more verbal expression which might come in the form of laughter. Hope you enjoy the book as much as I did writing it.