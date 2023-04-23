By Emily Henry

This book incorporates so many favorite tropes, and it’s another example of why Emily Henry has taken the romance world by storm. When a friend group reunites for their annual getaway to Maine, one couple must hide their break up in order to preserve the peace and keep everyone in good spirits. This is the type of book that will make you laugh, cry, and feel every emotion in between — so if you’re anything like me, you’ll want to read it all in one sitting.