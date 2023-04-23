Love is in the Pages: 8 Romances Perfect for National Lover’s Day
Whether you have a lover of your own or a plethora of book boyfriends, we have the perfect stories to reawaken your belief in romance. These trope-tastic tales will warm your hearts, so if you love forced proximity, second chance romances, fake dating, or friends-to-lovers, we know you’ll find your new happy place within their pages.
Happy Place (B&N Exclusive Edition)
Happy Place (B&N Exclusive Edition)
By Emily Henry
This book incorporates so many favorite tropes, and it’s another example of why Emily Henry has taken the romance world by storm. When a friend group reunites for their annual getaway to Maine, one couple must hide their break up in order to preserve the peace and keep everyone in good spirits. This is the type of book that will make you laugh, cry, and feel every emotion in between — so if you’re anything like me, you’ll want to read it all in one sitting.
Right Girl, Wrong Side
Right Girl, Wrong Side
By Ginny Baird
Sailing south from Maine, we’re heading to Nantucket with Right Girl, Wrong Side to dive deeper into some forced proximity. When two rival families have to share a beach house, the two kids (and former high school crushes) must try to keep a tenuous peace in the face of their growing feelings. Charming and comedic, Ginny Baird’s newest novel is a delight you won’t want to miss!
The Love Wager
The Love Wager
By Lynn Painter
What happens when a one-night stand turns into a friendly competition to determine which one of them can find love first? Well, The Love Wager of course. Lynn Painter’s romances are best described as hilarious romps full of missteps, comedy, and chemistry, and this novel is no exception. I promise, you’ll fly through this novel as the two agree to be fake dates for a weekend wedding and suddenly, there seems to be more at stake than just their own hearts.
The Nanny
The Nanny
This contemporary romance is filled with forced proximity, a twist on the beloved workplace fling, and a hot single dad. The Nanny is a steamy story about a live-in caretaker who discovers that her employer used to be a follower of her now deactivated OnlyFans account. If you loved Rosie Danan’s The Roommate, then you will love this flirtatious will-they-or-won’t-they romance.
The Fiancée Farce: A Novel
The Fiancée Farce: A Novel
Alexandria Bellefleur has established herself as a leader in Sapphic romance, and with books like this, it’s easy to see just what everyone loves so much about her. A bookstore owner who is tired of defending her singleness pretends that the cover model on a bestselling book is her girlfriend — but when the actual model walks into her store, will her carefully crafted story fall apart? Fiancée Farce mixes fake dating and a modern-day marriage of convenience to show how straightforward plans can lead to blurred lines. With unparalleled banter and a slow-burn romance, these two lovers are certain to capture your heart.
Bear with Me Now
Bear with Me Now
Katie Shepard’s debut is full of wit and angst, and you’ll find yourself bear-y entertained by this tale of mental health and romance. Our lovers first meet at the wilderness therapy retreat where Darcy works. When Teagan’s time there comes to an end, he hires Darcy as his sober companion (something he doesn’t need) to keep her around. Full of misdirection, lies, and forced proximity, Bear with Me Now is perfect for anyone who loves the great outdoors — or likes to live vicariously through those who do!
The Rom-Com Agenda: A Novel
The Rom-Com Agenda: A Novel
By Jayne Denker
Anyone who adores big screen rom-coms will savor this slow-burn, friends-to-lovers story that is certain to become your new favorite. When Leah steps in to help her friend Eli win back his dream girl, they find themselves enveloped in the meet-cutes and grand gestures that first captured our hearts in the classic films they’re studying. But as they continue their nostalgic journey, they’re sharing more than just the movies. The Rom-Com Agenda is an upbeat, funny, and heartfelt romance full of swoons and sentimentality.
Just My Type
Just My Type
For fans of How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days comes Just My Type, a romantic comedy about two journalists competing for the jobs of their dreams. One chronic dater must write about her journey of self-discovery and singleness, while her rival — and high school ex — must learn how to settle down and become relationship material. Their snarky banter and undeniable chemistry will draw you in, but the exploration of career goals, emotional growth, and self-love will keep you captivated.
