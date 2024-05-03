You Are Not Alone: A Guest Post by Sarah Jakes Roberts

Have you ever wondered why it’s so much easier for you to disappoint yourself instead of disappointing someone you value? Have you ever wondered why everyone else seems able to grab life by the horns while you’re too afraid that the horns may leave you punctured and wounded?

If you have ever felt this way, I want you to know: you are not alone. You are not broken. You are not weak

When fear, worry, and doubt creep into our lives, they invade so subtly that we barely realize they are there. It’s only when we decide to pursue something that requires us to be bold and confident that we recognize how much power we’ve lost along the way. It is only then that we realize we must reclaim that power. You and I both know that society has told us that there are shortcuts – we live in a “fake it ’til you make it” culture, after all. But you cannot fake your way into confidence or power.

To achieve true confidence and power, we must be willing to confront our cultural mindset. In so doing, we will break free from the expectations and worries that have handcuffed us to stay stuck when we are desperate for change.

The days of kicking ourselves for staying silent when we wanted to speak up, saying yes when we wanted to say no, and being loyal to an old version of who we were must be over. Life is challenging enough without the added pressure of pretending to be someone we’re not.

When we internalize our fears and insecurities, we allow them to keep us from advocating for our wants and needs, sabotage relationships we cherish, and deter us from actualizing our dreams. That is not by happenstance; it’s because our fears and insecurities have enough power to stop us in our tracks and keep us stuck in old patterns. In my new book, Power Moves, I lay out the tools, tactics, and language that helped me reclaim my power and channel that power into the momentum required to live with joy, humility, and freedom.

I think we can all agree that there is nothing more frustrating than having to abandon our authenticity and conform to societal pressures to maintain the status quo in our careers, friendships, and relationships. The pressure to perform for others robs us of our true confidence and keeps us from realizing our full potential. I wrote this book for anyone ready to make the ultimate power move: being unapologetically you!

The good news is that power is not something we clench in our hands and refuse to let go of. In fact, power is a flow of ability, authenticity, courage, and determination that leads us to actualize our potential and live a life that brings us undeniable fulfillment.

It’s time. It’s time for you to break out of the pattern that has left you feeling powerless. And it’s time to become a force that moves with power.