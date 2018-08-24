Most Popular

Read N.K. Jemisin’s Historic Hugo Speech
The Best Science Fiction & Fantasy Books of 2018 So Far
This Week’s New Sci-Fi & Fantasy Books: A New Kind of Alt-History Civil War Story, Lady Astronauts Head to Mars, and Magic Rewrites Reality
The Best Horror Books of 2017
The Best Science Fiction & Fantasy of 2017

Other News

The Perfect Manga Matches for 10 Studio Ghibli Movies

readalikes

The Perfect Manga Matches for 10 Studio Ghibli Movies

Studio Ghibli has created some of the most beloved animated films of all time, from classics like My Neighbor Totoro and the Academy Award-winning Spirited...
5 Books That Explore the Secret Lives of ‘Bots

encryptids

5 Books That Explore the Secret Lives of ‘Bots

Earlier this year I wrote a post about how artificial intelligences might develop a personality. And once you are a person (biological, artificial, or some...
A Thief Saves a City in the Weird, Wonderful Foundryside

truly divine

A Thief Saves a City in the Weird, Wonderful Foundryside

In Robert Jackson Bennett’s Foundryside, a young thief is caught up in the machinations of wealthy lords and ancient magics, and comes under fire from...
This Week’s New Sci-Fi & Fantasy Books: A New Kind of Alt-History Civil War Story, Lady Astronauts Head to Mars, and Magic Rewrites Reality

book launches

This Week’s New Sci-Fi & Fantasy Books: A New Kind of Alt-History Civil War Story, Lady Astronauts Head to Mars, and Magic Rewrites Reality

The Winter Vow, by Tim Akers The third volume in Akers’ Hallowed War series, following The Pagan Night and The Iron Hound. In this world, the...
Read N.K. Jemisin’s Historic Hugo Speech

the stars are ours

Read N.K. Jemisin’s Historic Hugo Speech

At WorldCon 76 in San Jose, N.K. Jemisin made history, winning her third consecutive Hugo Award for The Stone Sky, the third book in The Broken Earth...
The Groundbreaking Winners of the 2018 Hugo Awards

honored

The Groundbreaking Winners of the 2018 Hugo Awards

N.K. Jemisin’s Broken Earth trilogy is about the end of history. At the 2018 Hugo Awards, presented last night at WorldCon 76 in San Jose,...
Short Stories for Long Days: 13 Recent Science Fiction, Fantasy and Horror Collections

less is more

Short Stories for Long Days: 13 Recent Science Fiction, Fantasy and Horror Collections

It has been a great year for sci-fi and fantasy short fiction, and not just in the magazines. Recent months have also seen an unusually strong stack of new...
This Week’s New Sci-Fi & Fantasy Books: Space Heists, Alien Artifacts, and Uplifted Elephants

book launches

This Week’s New Sci-Fi & Fantasy Books: Space Heists, Alien Artifacts, and Uplifted Elephants

Stars Uncharted, by S.K. Dunstall The two sisters who make up the writing team “S.K. Dunstall” (the Linesman novels) offer up a standalone...
Bloody Rose: Hard-Rocking Epic Fantasy Sequel That Goes to 11

second verse

Bloody Rose: Hard-Rocking Epic Fantasy Sequel That Goes to 11

A band is a family. In Kings of the Wyld, the first book in Nicholas Eames series following mercenary bands who defeat monsters and battle in the arena for...
How a Hugo-Nominated Song Inspired a Book by a Campbell Award Nominee

inspired

How a Hugo-Nominated Song Inspired a Book by a Campbell Award Nominee

Magic can happen at the World Science Fiction & Fantasy Convention. Not literal magic, perhaps—though if you have evidence to the contrary, please...
8 Intriguing Dark Fantasy Noir Novels

no are they?

8 Intriguing Dark Fantasy Noir Novels

The trappings of noir are nothing if not versatile. You just need a city—fantastical or not—with space for the moral shades of gray that allow...
14 Color-Coded Sci-Fi & Fantasy Sagas

taste the rainbow

14 Color-Coded Sci-Fi & Fantasy Sagas

Here’s a trope that pops up in sci-fi and fantasy stories more than you might realize: societies broken down by color coding. Sometimes it is...
1 2 3 216

Follow B&N Sci-Fi & Fantasy