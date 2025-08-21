The Best Paperbacks of September 2025
As autumn finally shuffles in, now is the perfect time to stock up on the latest reads before the wind chill picks up. Whether you are looking for some spy thrillers, nonfiction deep-dives or a romcom (or two!), here are the best paperback books hitting the shelves this month.
The Seventh Floor: A Novel
The Seventh Floor: A Novel
Six secret agents have survived the unspeakable together, as both friends and enemies, and now their next targets will be their toughest yet — each other.
A Sheepdog Named Oscar: Love and Companionship in Rural Ireland
A Sheepdog Named Oscar: Love and Companionship in Rural Ireland
By Dara Waldron
Oscar, a sheepdog abandoned on the hills of Ireland, forms an unexpected bond with a grieving writer who seeks to understand him. Speckled with lush imagery, this story is a powerful reflection on loss, healing and finding connection in a furry companion.
When the Cranes Fly South: A Novel
When the Cranes Fly South: A Novel
By
Lisa Ridzén
Translator Alice Menzies
The life he once knew flashes before his eyes, as Bo grapples with having to surrender his independence. This is a moving story about growing old, connecting with family and accepting the inevitable.
Lost Souls Meet Under a Full Moon: A Novel
Lost Souls Meet Under a Full Moon: A Novel
By
Mizuki Tsujimura
Translator Yuki Tejima
A young man known as the “Go-Between” helps bridge the complex gap between life and death by arranging meetings between the living and the deceased in this sharp, fantastical story about loss, closure and the afterlife.
Impossible Creatures (B&N Exclusive Edition)
Impossible Creatures (B&N Exclusive Edition)
By
Katherine Rundell
Illustrator Ashley Mackenzie
This beautiful new exclusive edition of Barnes & Noble’s 2024 Children’s Book of The Year will delight young readers eager to head back into Katherine Rundell’s mythical world of rare magical creatures and unexpected adventures.
Immortal Dark
Immortal Dark
By Tigest Girma
Dark academia. The undead. An orphaned heiress. An irresistible vampire tale steeped in mystery rooted in Ethiopian lore ensues. Brimming with enemies-to-lovers tension, family secrets and dark magic, it’s a sharp-edged story that packs bite.
Killing the SS: The Hunt for the Worst War Criminals in History
Killing the SS: The Hunt for the Worst War Criminals in History
By Bill O'Reilly , Martin Dugard
The eighth book in the popular Killing series takes an in-depth look at the exhaustive search for the Nazi war criminals who fled after the end of World War II.
The Life Impossible: A Novel
The Life Impossible: A Novel
By Matt Haig
Embrace the unknown in this novel of discovery — of secrets and self — by an author who knows how to make us feel less alone, Matt Haig.
Revenge of the Tipping Point: Overstories, Superspreaders, and the Rise of Social Engineering
Revenge of the Tipping Point: Overstories, Superspreaders, and the Rise of Social Engineering
One of the great minds of our time – Malcolm Gladwell – follows up his sensational book The Tipping Point by revisiting the subject matter with a modern lens, dissecting what it is that pushes society over the edge, and what role we play in it.
Entitlement: A Novel
Entitlement: A Novel
By Rumaan Alam
Reading a novel by Rumaan Alam (Leave the World Behind) is always a pleasure — sharp dialogue, surprising characters (even the ones that make us mad), and very smart observations about who we are and what drives us, from love and money to family and more.
My Effin' Life
My Effin' Life
By Geddy Lee
Rush’s lead man finally comes out with his life story, and it’s as emotionally resonant as they come. Tracing back to his family’s history in WWII, Lee’s artistry was decades in the making, and he spares no detail in exploring his transformation into one of the most celebrated musicians of all time.
The Barn: The Secret History of a Murder in Mississippi
The Barn: The Secret History of a Murder in Mississippi
Bestselling author Wright Thompson returns to his roots in the Mississippi Delta and uncovers new details and participants in Emmett Till’s murder — and the ongoing conspiracy to conceal the truth, nearly seventy years later.
Pitcher Perfect: A Novel (B&N Exclusive Edition)
Pitcher Perfect: A Novel (B&N Exclusive Edition)
By Tessa Bailey
Hockey heartthrob Robby has got everything he wants, including game-winning moves and a ride-or-die best friend. But when Skylar shows up, Robby can’t get the irresistible star pitcher out of his mind in this breezy romcom, perfect for fans of Hannah Grace and Tess Bailey.
What You Are Looking For Is in the Library: A Novel
What You Are Looking For Is in the Library: A Novel
A love letter to libraries and librarians, What You Are Looking for Is in the Library follows five individuals who find themselves motivated to make necessary changes in their life by the literary recommendations of an enigmatic librarian. Warm and thoughtful, this is comfort fiction at its finest.
The Blue Hour: A Novel
The Blue Hour: A Novel
Eerie, lush and dark — The Blue Hour is a psychological thriller about hidden truths and the dangers that come with uncovering them. This is Paula Hawkins at her finest.
The House in the Cerulean Sea (B&N Exclusive Edition)
The House in the Cerulean Sea (B&N Exclusive Edition)
By TJ Klune
A thoroughly enchanting novel that follows lovable Arthur, the caretaker of magical misfit orphans from around the world. Full of whimsy, romance, and a touch of intrigue, The House in the Cerulean Sea will make you smile from the first word to the very last.
Supercommunicators: How to Unlock the Secret Language of Connection
Supercommunicators: How to Unlock the Secret Language of Connection
If you’re struggling to connect more effectively, this is the book for you. Charles Duhigg expertly examines how to understand others and be understood, better. Backed by an impressive array of case studies, it will have you ready to deepen your connections and feel confident doing it.
Nexus: A Brief History of Information Networks from the Stone Age to AI
Nexus: A Brief History of Information Networks from the Stone Age to AI
Yuval Noah Harari strives to find the happy medium between the stone age and the internet age in this sweeping history of humanity and the information networks that make or break us.
You Like It Darker: Stories
You Like It Darker: Stories
By Stephen King
An assortment of chilling stories curated by the master of horror himself. With a new introduction from Stephen King, this collection is a must-have for any fan looking for stories that go a little bit darker.
Wild Card (Deluxe Edition) (B&N Exclusive Edition)
Wild Card (Deluxe Edition) (B&N Exclusive Edition)
By Elsie Silver
Elsie Silver makes her long-awaited return to Rose Hill — where the rules are made to be broken. Her latest romance is infused with forbidden longing, missed connections and page-turning chemistry.
The Gingerbread Bakery (Dream Harbor, Book 5) (B&N Exclusive Edition)
The Gingerbread Bakery (Dream Harbor, Book 5) (B&N Exclusive Edition)
Return to the charming town of Dream Harbor, where all the locals are preparing for the wedding of the year – including frenemies Annie and Mac. With an extra dose of love in the air, the pair might just end up falling for each other in this delightful small-town romance.
Madness: Race and Insanity in a Jim Crow Asylum
Madness: Race and Insanity in a Jim Crow Asylum
Using original research, photos, interviews, primary sources and newspaper records, Madness is a deep look into the hidden Black history around Crownsville Hospital, one of the last segregated asylums.
A Kingdom of Blood and Betrayal (Deluxe Edition)
A Kingdom of Blood and Betrayal (Deluxe Edition)
By Holly Renee
The Stars and Shadows series continues as Evren and Adara’s slow-burning romance begins to spark — this time for real. Filled with sharp banter and angsty lust, this romantasy is perfect for fans of The Bridge Kingdom and Quicksilver.
Soldiers and Kings: Survival and Hope in the World of Human Smuggling
Soldiers and Kings: Survival and Hope in the World of Human Smuggling
From glimpses of top leaders to subsidiary smugglers to migrants’ lives before and after immigrating, De León breaks down cultural myths and stereotypes through a searing and empathetic portrait of the journey for seeking asylum.
Chip War: The Fight for the World's Most Critical Technology
Chip War: The Fight for the World's Most Critical Technology
By Chris Miller
Essential and timely, economic historian Chris Miller details the rise of the world’s most coveted resource, microchip technology, and its vital impact on our world.
Somewhere Beyond the Sea (B&N Exclusive Edition)
Somewhere Beyond the Sea (B&N Exclusive Edition)
By TJ Klune
Return to our favorite cozy fantasy universe, and journey back with us to Marsyas Island. The Cerulean Chronicles continues with Arthur’s story, one of magic, hope and endless charm.
Intermezzo: A Novel (B&N Exclusive Edition)
Intermezzo: A Novel (B&N Exclusive Edition)
By Sally Rooney
We all caught the Sally Rooney bug with her stunning debut Conversations with Friends — now we’re ready to fall in love all over again. Intermezzo absolutely soars with complicated relationships (romantic and familial) and the signature writing we can’t get enough of from a literary icon.
