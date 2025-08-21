The Best Books of September 2025

September is here, and with it comes a new handful of titles that will hopefully become your next favorite. Must-read historical epics, the best in literary fiction and even some celeb memoirs are all options for this month, with dozens of new picks for everyone. As the warm air makes way for a cozy fall chill, make sure to stock up on these great reads for September.

Hardcover $27.00 $30.00 Buckeye: A Novel Buckeye: A Novel By Patrick Ryan In Stock Online Hardcover $27.00 $30.00 Love and war, births and deaths, coming together and falling apart — this intimate portrait of small-town, midcentury America is a must-read. The writing is both straightforward and poetic, and the story is compelling, cathartic and expertly crafted.

Hardcover $22.80 $38.00 The Secret of Secrets The Secret of Secrets By Dan Brown In Stock Online Hardcover $22.80 $38.00 The bestselling author of The Da Vinci Code is back with a mind-bending, globe-spanning maze of a story. Robert Langdon races against time to solve a groundbreaking mystery that could have world-changing outcomes.

Hardcover $35.00 $40.00 Circle of Days Circle of Days By Ken Follett In Stock Online Hardcover $35.00 $40.00 Inspired by one of humanity's greatest conundrums, Circle of Days is a sweeping historical feat from a beloved author. The creation of Stonehenge is brought to life in this expansive novel of perseverance and hope.

Hardcover $20.30 $29.00 Apostle's Cove: A Novel Apostle's Cove: A Novel By William Kent Krueger In Stock Online Hardcover $20.30 $29.00 Legendary sheriff Cork O'Connor might be retired, but that doesn't mean he won't fight for justice. After learning of a decades-old case which sent an innocent man to prison, O'Connor seeks to uncover what really happened all those years ago.

Hardcover $39.99 We the People: A History of the U.S. Constitution We the People: A History of the U.S. Constitution By Jill Lepore In Stock Online Hardcover $39.99 There are few documents as storied as the Constitution of the United States, but who really understands it? Jill Lepore is here to help, digging into the history and legacy of the Constitution in all of its intricacies and hopes. This is sharp and necessary narrative nonfiction.

Hardcover $12.74 $16.99 Fearful: A Powerless Story (B&N Exclusive Edition) Fearful: A Powerless Story (B&N Exclusive Edition) By Lauren Roberts In Stock Online Hardcover $12.74 $16.99 Right as your heart begins to heal from the aftermath of the Powerless Trilogy, we return to the kingdom for another battle. Set against the backdrop of Fearless, a beautiful and tragic tale tethering love, death and the price of power unfolds before our eyes.

Hardcover $29.99 The Cocktail Diaries: A Spirited Adventure The Cocktail Diaries: A Spirited Adventure By Sam Heughan In Stock Online Hardcover $29.99 Sam Heughan is the guide you need to cocktail creation. Whether pulling from his own collection or crafting inspiring takes on classics, get ready to level up your drink library.

Hardcover $39.00 This Inevitable Ruin (Dungeon Crawler Carl #7) This Inevitable Ruin (Dungeon Crawler Carl #7) By Matt Dinniman In Stock Online Hardcover $39.00 Dinniman's action-packed and emotionally charged adventure series returns amping up the hijinks and raising the stakes — and this time — dead means dead. Will Carl, Donut and Katia survive battle royale against all odds?

Hardcover $19.99 Holly: A Belladonna Novella (B&N Exclusive Edition) Holly: A Belladonna Novella (B&N Exclusive Edition) By Adalyn Grace In Stock Online Hardcover $19.99 Fans of the Belladonna series, welcome back to Thorn Grove. This holiday tale is filled with the same dark romance and twisting suspense that you love so much.

Hardcover $36.00 Truly Truly By Lionel Richie In Stock Online Hardcover $36.00 The complete story of Lionel Richie, told by the man himself, with the signature charm that makes him such a treasure. This is a comprehensive look at the human behind the cultural icon.

Hardcover $29.99 Kaplan's Plot: A Novel Kaplan's Plot: A Novel By Jason Diamond In Stock Online Hardcover $29.99 Buried secrets. Healing. Reflection. When his business fails, Elijah returns home where past and present collide and a riveting family mystery unravels. Delving into generational trauma and Chicago's dark history, this is a suspenseful and haunting read.

Hardcover $19.99 What Stalks the Deep What Stalks the Deep By T. Kingfisher In Stock Online Hardcover $19.99 Gothic horror at its finest, this time Kingfisher invites us on a haunted rescue mission cloaked in the eerie decay of American coal mines.

Hardcover $29.99 Thief of Night Thief of Night By Holly Black In Stock Online Hardcover $29.99 Holly Black returns with a follow-up to her adult debut Book of Night. Charlie Hall is back in this compelling fantasy, rich with dark magic and deception.

Hardcover $29.00 $32.00 The Loneliness of Sonia and Sunny: A Novel The Loneliness of Sonia and Sunny: A Novel By Kiran Desai In Stock Online Hardcover $29.00 $32.00 A big-hearted tale from an award-winning author, The Loneliness of Sonia and Sunny follows the sweeping story of a novelist and a journalist grappling with love, home and culture. This is perfect for fans of Real Americans.

Hardcover $29.00 We'll Prescribe You Another Cat We'll Prescribe You Another Cat By Syou Ishida

Translator E. Madison Shimoda In Stock Online Hardcover $29.00 A new story of self-discovery from Syou Ishida. The Kokoro Clinic is open for business— but only those who really need it can find it. The follow-up to We'll Prescribe You a Cat follows a new group of souls who find solace in a charming group of cats.

Hardcover $27.00 $30.00 We Love You, Bunny: A Novel (B&N Exclusive Edition) We Love You, Bunny: A Novel (B&N Exclusive Edition) By Mona Awad In Stock Online Hardcover $27.00 $30.00 Creepy, kooky and crackling with energy, We Love You, Bunny is the long-awaited return to the world of the sickeningly sweet (and maniacally maddening) clique — and this time, the Bunnies are taking center stage.

Hardcover $28.99 Replaceable You: Adventures in Human Anatomy Replaceable You: Adventures in Human Anatomy By Mary Roach In Stock Online Hardcover $28.99 Mary Roach travels across the world to uncover the impact modern science has on the human body. From stem cell centers to a working iron lung, Roach shares relevant and informative examples of science in action.

Hardcover $19.99 You've Found Oliver (B&N Exclusive Edition) You've Found Oliver (B&N Exclusive Edition) By Dustin Thao In Stock Online Hardcover $19.99 If you shed tears over When Haru Was Here and You've Reached Sam, we hope you've recharged your tear ducts for You've Found Oliver, the latest and most satisfyingly heart-wrenching story from Dustin Thao.

Hardcover $24.00 $29.00 Poems & Prayers Poems & Prayers By Matthew McConaughey In Stock Online Hardcover $24.00 $29.00 Words to inspire hope and creativity from a Hollywood icon. The actor and author offers personal stories, poems and wisdom from years in and out of the spotlight.

Hardcover $35.00 The Book of Sheen: A Memoir The Book of Sheen: A Memoir By Charlie Sheen In Stock Online Hardcover $35.00 A major 80s heartthrob. A charming 2000s TV dad. A pop culture icon who refused to follow the script. Charlie Sheen shares the peaks and valleys of his career and personal life in a candid memoir penned in his signature voice.

Hardcover $32.00 $35.00 Alchemised Alchemised By SenLinYu In Stock Online Hardcover $32.00 $35.00 All hope seems lost for Helena, a prisoner of war grappling with a dreary world of death and dark magic — and an inexplicable case of amnesia. Epic and engrossing, Alchemised is the gritty and gothic read we've all been waiting for.

Hardcover $29.95 Clown Town Clown Town By Mick Herron In Stock Online Hardcover $29.95 Herron's relatable gang of misfit spies returns in a brand-new adventure with the Slow Horses crew. Quirky and suspenseful, this one will grip you from the start.

Tahereh Mafi delivers another swirling romance in the Woven Kingdom series. Alizeh must prepare for battle while coming into her magical powers, and critical alliances will be tested as Tulan faces a reckoning.

Hardcover $29.00 $32.00 Wild Reverence (B&N Exclusive Edition) Wild Reverence (B&N Exclusive Edition) By Rebecca Ross In Stock Online Hardcover $29.00 $32.00 A young goddess must forge a path for herself — and her heart — in this enchanting romantasy from the author of Divine Rivals.

Hardcover $21.99 Fake Skating (B&N Exclusive Edition) Fake Skating (B&N Exclusive Edition) By Lynn Painter In Stock Online Hardcover $21.99

A hockey-centric heartthrob of a rom-com, complete with quippy dialogue, relatable characters and fake dating. This is a trope-tastic breeze of a read.

A hockey-centric heartthrob of a rom-com, complete with quippy dialogue, relatable characters and fake dating. This is a trope-tastic breeze of a read.

Hardcover $118.15 $139.00 The Twilight Saga Deluxe Hardcover Collection (Boxed Set) The Twilight Saga Deluxe Hardcover Collection (Boxed Set) By Stephenie Meyer In Stock Online Hardcover $118.15 $139.00

Ideal for fans of the series, but equally perfect for those who haven't experienced it yet, this gorgeous collection of angsty romance and sparkling action belongs on every shelf.

Ideal for fans of the series, but equally perfect for those who haven’t experienced it yet, this gorgeous collection of angsty romance and sparkling action belongs on every shelf.