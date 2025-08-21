The Best Books of September 2025
September is here, and with it comes a new handful of titles that will hopefully become your next favorite. Must-read historical epics, the best in literary fiction and even some celeb memoirs are all options for this month, with dozens of new picks for everyone. As the warm air makes way for a cozy fall chill, make sure to stock up on these great reads for September.
Buckeye: A Novel
By Patrick Ryan
Love and war, births and deaths, coming together and falling apart — this intimate portrait of small-town, midcentury America is a must-read. The writing is both straightforward and poetic, and the story is compelling, cathartic and expertly crafted.
The Secret of Secrets
By Dan Brown
The bestselling author of The Da Vinci Code is back with a mind-bending, globe-spanning maze of a story. Robert Langdon races against time to solve a groundbreaking mystery that could have world-changing outcomes.
Circle of Days
By Ken Follett
Inspired by one of humanity’s greatest conundrums, Circle of Days is a sweeping historical feat from a beloved author. The creation of Stonehenge is brought to life in this expansive novel of perseverance and hope.
Apostle's Cove: A Novel
Legendary sheriff Cork O’Connor might be retired, but that doesn’t mean he won’t fight for justice. After learning of a decades-old case which sent an innocent man to prison, O’Connor seeks to uncover what really happened all those years ago.
Strong Ground: The Lessons of Daring Leadership, the Tenacity of Paradox, and the Wisdom of the Human Spirit
By Brené Brown
Brené Brown returns with strategies to inspire and lead others who strive for greatness. By tapping into the resilience of the human spirit, Brown uses her renowned wisdom to provide an accessible template for navigating life’s uncertainties with confidence.
We the People: A History of the U.S. Constitution
By Jill Lepore
There are few documents as storied as the Constitution of the United States, but who really understands it? Jill Lepore is here to help, digging into the history and legacy of the Constitution in all of its intricacies and hopes. This is sharp and necessary narrative nonfiction.
All the Way to the River: Love, Loss, and Liberation
Covering the full spectrum from love and loss to hope and healing, Elizabeth Gilbert can always be trusted to deliver soul-searching personal narratives with invaluable and universal takeaways.
Tourist Season (B&N Exclusive Edition): The Seasons of Carnage Trilogy
A small-town serial killer romance meets amateur sleuthing in this darkly funny, heart-racing first installment that flips the script on a traditional love story.
Fearful: A Powerless Story (B&N Exclusive Edition)
Right as your heart begins to heal from the aftermath of the Powerless Trilogy, we return to the kingdom for another battle. Set against the backdrop of Fearless, a beautiful and tragic tale tethering love, death and the price of power unfolds before our eyes.
The Cocktail Diaries: A Spirited Adventure
By Sam Heughan
Sam Heughan is the guide you need to cocktail creation. Whether pulling from his own collection or crafting inspiring takes on classics, get ready to level up your drink library.
This Inevitable Ruin (Dungeon Crawler Carl #7)
Dinniman’s action-packed and emotionally charged adventure series returns amping up the hijinks and raising the stakes — and this time — dead means dead. Will Carl, Donut and Katia survive battle royale against all odds?
Holly: A Belladonna Novella (B&N Exclusive Edition)
By Adalyn Grace
Fans of the Belladonna series, welcome back to Thorn Grove. This holiday tale is filled with the same dark romance and twisting suspense that you love so much.
Truly
The complete story of Lionel Richie, told by the man himself, with the signature charm that makes him such a treasure. This is a comprehensive look at the human behind the cultural icon.
Kaplan's Plot: A Novel
Buried secrets. Healing. Reflection. When his business fails, Elijah returns home where past and present collide and a riveting family mystery unravels. Delving into generational trauma and Chicago’s dark history, this is a suspenseful and haunting read.
Bordergrams: 80 Secret Spy Connection Puzzles from the Bestselling Author of Murdle
By G. T. Karber , Daniel Donohue , Dani Messerschmidt , Amin Osman
From the creator of Murdle comes a new set of challenges to test your spy abilities. Can you solve these word puzzles by using the cryptic clues? Be careful, they only get harder and harder as you continue your mission.
What Stalks the Deep
Gothic horror at its finest, this time Kingfisher invites us on a haunted rescue mission cloaked in the eerie decay of American coal mines.
Thief of Night
By Holly Black
Holly Black returns with a follow-up to her adult debut Book of Night. Charlie Hall is back in this compelling fantasy, rich with dark magic and deception.
The Loneliness of Sonia and Sunny: A Novel
By Kiran Desai
A big-hearted tale from an award-winning author, The Loneliness of Sonia and Sunny follows the sweeping story of a novelist and a journalist grappling with love, home and culture. This is perfect for fans of Real Americans.
Good Things: Recipes and Rituals to Share with People You Love: A Cookbook
Samin Nosrat
Photographer Aya Brackett
If you’ve trusted Samin Nosrat for sumptuous meals before, then get ready to bring some of her own favorite recipes into the kitchen.
We'll Prescribe You Another Cat
Translator E. Madison Shimoda
A new story of self-discovery from Syou Ishida. The Kokoro Clinic is open for business— but only those who really need it can find it. The follow-up to We’ll Prescribe You a Cat follows a new group of souls who find solace in a charming group of cats.
We Love You, Bunny: A Novel (B&N Exclusive Edition)
By Mona Awad
Creepy, kooky and crackling with energy, We Love You, Bunny is the long-awaited return to the world of the sickeningly sweet (and maniacally maddening) clique — and this time, the Bunnies are taking center stage.
Replaceable You: Adventures in Human Anatomy
By Mary Roach
Mary Roach travels across the world to uncover the impact modern science has on the human body. From stem cell centers to a working iron lung, Roach shares relevant and informative examples of science in action.
You've Found Oliver (B&N Exclusive Edition)
By Dustin Thao
If you shed tears over When Haru Was Here and You’ve Reached Sam, we hope you’ve recharged your tear ducts for You’ve Found Oliver, the latest and most satisfyingly heart-wrenching story from Dustin Thao.
Grim and Oro: Dueling Crowns Edition (A Lightlark Saga Deluxe Companion Book)
By Alex Aster
Come for the gorgeous design, stay for the addictive story. This dual-perspective fantasy is a work of art inside and out.
Poems & Prayers
Words to inspire hope and creativity from a Hollywood icon. The actor and author offers personal stories, poems and wisdom from years in and out of the spotlight.
The Book of Sheen: A Memoir
A major 80s heartthrob. A charming 2000s TV dad. A pop culture icon who refused to follow the script. Charlie Sheen shares the peaks and valleys of his career and personal life in a candid memoir penned in his signature voice.
Alchemised
By SenLinYu
All hope seems lost for Helena, a prisoner of war grappling with a dreary world of death and dark magic — and an inexplicable case of amnesia. Epic and engrossing, Alchemised is the gritty and gothic read we’ve all been waiting for.
Clown Town
By Mick Herron
Herron’s relatable gang of misfit spies returns in a brand-new adventure with the Slow Horses crew. Quirky and suspenseful, this one will grip you from the start.
The Impossible Fortune (B&N Exclusive Edition) (Thursday Murder Club Series #5)
Richard Osman is back with the fifth installment in his beloved series, and this mystery is more puzzling than ever. Grab your favorite sleuthing gear — there’s another case to solve.
Tahereh Mafi delivers another swirling romance in the Woven Kingdom series. Alizeh must prepare for battle while coming into her magical powers, and critical alliances will be tested as Tulan faces a reckoning.
Wild Reverence (B&N Exclusive Edition)
By Rebecca Ross
A young goddess must forge a path for herself — and her heart — in this enchanting romantasy from the author of Divine Rivals.
Fake Skating (B&N Exclusive Edition)
By Lynn Painter
A hockey-centric heartthrob of a rom-com, complete with quippy dialogue, relatable characters and fake dating. This is a trope-tastic breeze of a read.
The Twilight Saga Deluxe Hardcover Collection (Boxed Set)
Ideal for fans of the series, but equally perfect for those who haven’t experienced it yet, this gorgeous collection of angsty romance and sparkling action belongs on every shelf.
Softly, As I Leave You: Life After Elvis
With Mary Jane Ross
Beyond Graceland — Priscilla Presley’s story in her own words. Heartfelt, emotional and eye-opening, Priscilla shares behind-the-scenes moments from her troubled marriage to Elvis.
