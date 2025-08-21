The Best Kids’ Books of September 2025
It’s officially back to school season, which is also the time to stock up on some of the best books for the classroom and beyond. Whether you are looking for silly picture books or fun adventures for young readers, check out the best kids’ books that are arriving this month.
Hardcover $18.99
Zombie and Brain Are Friends (B&N Exclusive Edition)
By
Stephanie V.W. Lucianovic
Illustrator Laan Cham
In Stock Online
Hardcover $18.99
This quirky story of an unlikely friendship takes “don’t play with your food” to another level. Ghoulishly sweet, this is a no-brainer when it comes to kids’ picture books.
Hardcover
$17.99
$19.99
The Poisoned King (B&N Exclusive Edition) (Impossible Creatures #2)
In Stock Online
Hardcover
$17.99
$19.99
The Archipelago awaits Christopher in his return to the world of magical creatures. And this time, there’s a new evil afoot.
Hardcover $21.99
The Court of the Dead: A Nico di Angelo Adventure (B&N Exclusive Edition)
By Rick Riordan , Mark Oshiro
In Stock Online
Hardcover $21.99
Monsters and demigods unite at camp, but with mysterious disappearances afoot, it’s all hands on deck to get to the bottom of it.
Hardcover $26.99
Hansel and Gretel
By
Stephen King
Illustrator Maurice Sendak
In Stock Online
Hardcover $26.99
Pairing the iconic art of Maurice Sendak and the whip-smart words of Stephen King sounds like a dream, and it is. This is a haunting and unforgettable rendition of a classic fairytale, retold by literary legends.
Paperback $9.99
The Academy
By T.Z. Layton
In Stock Online
Paperback $9.99
A fun and relatable book for anyone who’s passionate about soccer or team sports. This action-packed story of a boy’s personal growth journey at summer camp is a heart-warming read.
Hardcover $18.99
Skandar and the Spirit War (B&N Exclusive Edition) (Skandar Series #5)
In Stock Online
Hardcover $18.99
The epic conclusion to the popular series finds Skandar racing to save the island with the help of his friends…and even some enemies. In order to defeat the evil Rex, the gang must work together to protect their rare magic — and their lives.
Hardcover $12.99
InvestiGators: Case Files (B&N Exclusive Edition)
In Stock Online
Hardcover $12.99
Your favorite sleuthing gators are back to crack another case. Mango and Brash are out gathering evidence for six brand-new mysteries that need solving, and this time, it’s the reader who will help them get to the bottom of it.
Hardcover $17.99
Pocket Bear
In Stock Online
Hardcover $17.99
This heartwarming tale of courage and kindness follows Pocket, a small plush bear, who has spent over a century traveling from pocket to pocket bringing to bring comfort and joy to those in need. Pocket and his best friend Zephyrina, a fluffy cat, embark on various adventures and learn the meaning of hope, friendship and bravery.
Hardcover $24.99
The Wizard's Guide to Magical Experiments: 40 Science Experiments to Try at Home
By
A.J. Wood
Illustrator Jo Rioux
In Stock Online
Hardcover $24.99
Mind-blowing tricks for wizards of all ages, this is the ultimate guide for beginners who are looking for fun tricks and experiments.
Hardcover $18.99
Buffalo Fluffalo and Puffalo (B&N Exclusive Edition)
By
Bess Kalb
Illustrator Erin Kraan
In Stock Online
Hardcover $18.99
If you thought Fluffalo was cute, then wait until you meet Puffalo. This adorable story of new siblings and how they grow together is a charmer.
Hardcover $19.99
Scarlet Morning, Book 1: Scarlet Morning
By
ND Stevenson
Illustrator ND Stevenson
In Stock Online
Hardcover $19.99
Friendship. Pirates. A swashbuckling adventure awaits. This is a magical tale about discovering one’s place in the world, found families — and most importantly love. With vibrant illustrations, melodic language and stunning world-building, this is a must-read for young fantasy readers.
Hardcover $13.99
Troubling Tonsils! (B&N Exclusive Edition)
In Stock Online
Hardcover $13.99
Silly and suspenseful spooks await in this tale of tonsils with a mind of their own. Check out Jasper Rabbit’s latest creepy tale.
Hardcover $19.99
Snow Kid (B&N Exclusive Edition)
By Jessie Sima
In Stock Online
Hardcover $19.99
Follow Twig the snow kid on a sparkling winter adventure. When the weather shifts, Twig discovers that there are many ways to be a Snow Kid in this heart-melting story of friendship.
Hardcover $24.99
Howl's Moving Castle Deluxe Limited Edition
In Stock Online
Hardcover $24.99
A new edition of a beloved classic. This stunning tale of courage takes readers on a journey of self-discovery and magic through the eyes of our fierce heroine Sophie and the adventurous Howl with his magnificent castle.
