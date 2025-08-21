The Best Kids’ Books of September 2025

It’s officially back to school season, which is also the time to stock up on some of the best books for the classroom and beyond. Whether you are looking for silly picture books or fun adventures for young readers, check out the best kids’ books that are arriving this month.

Hardcover $26.99 Hansel and Gretel Hansel and Gretel By Stephen King

Illustrator Maurice Sendak In Stock Online Hardcover $26.99

Pairing the iconic art of Maurice Sendak and the whip-smart words of Stephen King sounds like a dream, and it is. This is a haunting and unforgettable rendition of a classic fairytale, retold by literary legends.

Paperback $9.99 The Academy The Academy By T.Z. Layton In Stock Online Paperback $9.99 A fun and relatable book for anyone who's passionate about soccer or team sports. This action-packed story of a boy's personal growth journey at summer camp is a heart-warming read.

Hardcover $18.99 Skandar and the Spirit War (B&N Exclusive Edition) (Skandar Series #5) Skandar and the Spirit War (B&N Exclusive Edition) (Skandar Series #5) By A.F. Steadman In Stock Online Hardcover $18.99

The epic conclusion to the popular series finds Skandar racing to save the island with the help of his friends…and even some enemies. In order to defeat the evil Rex, the gang must work together to protect their rare magic — and their lives.

Hardcover $12.99 InvestiGators: Case Files (B&N Exclusive Edition) InvestiGators: Case Files (B&N Exclusive Edition) By John Patrick Green In Stock Online Hardcover $12.99

Your favorite sleuthing gators are back to crack another case. Mango and Brash are out gathering evidence for six brand-new mysteries that need solving, and this time, it’s the reader who will help them get to the bottom of it.

Hardcover $17.99 Pocket Bear Pocket Bear By Katherine Applegate In Stock Online Hardcover $17.99

This heartwarming tale of courage and kindness follows Pocket, a small plush bear, who has spent over a century traveling from pocket to pocket bringing to bring comfort and joy to those in need. Pocket and his best friend Zephyrina, a fluffy cat, embark on various adventures and learn the meaning of hope, friendship and bravery.

Hardcover $19.99 Scarlet Morning, Book 1: Scarlet Morning Scarlet Morning, Book 1: Scarlet Morning By ND Stevenson

Illustrator ND Stevenson In Stock Online Hardcover $19.99

Friendship. Pirates. A swashbuckling adventure awaits. This is a magical tale about discovering one’s place in the world, found families — and most importantly love. With vibrant illustrations, melodic language and stunning world-building, this is a must-read for young fantasy readers.

Hardcover $13.99 Troubling Tonsils! (B&N Exclusive Edition) Troubling Tonsils! (B&N Exclusive Edition) By Aaron Reynolds In Stock Online Hardcover $13.99 Silly and suspenseful spooks await in this tale of tonsils with a mind of their own. Check out Jasper Rabbit's latest creepy tale.

Hardcover $19.99 Snow Kid (B&N Exclusive Edition) Snow Kid (B&N Exclusive Edition) By Jessie Sima In Stock Online Hardcover $19.99

Follow Twig the snow kid on a sparkling winter adventure. When the weather shifts, Twig discovers that there are many ways to be a Snow Kid in this heart-melting story of friendship.

Hardcover $24.99 Howl's Moving Castle Deluxe Limited Edition Howl's Moving Castle Deluxe Limited Edition By Diana Wynne Jones In Stock Online Hardcover $24.99 A new edition of a beloved classic. This stunning tale of courage takes readers on a journey of self-discovery and magic through the eyes of our fierce heroine Sophie and the adventurous Howl with his magnificent castle.