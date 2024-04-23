All’s Well That Reads Well: Shakespeare’s Birthday Reading List
You might be thinking: what more can be said and written about William Shakespeare that hasn’t already been done? Allow us to present you this list of books to celebrate The Bard’s birthday and his resounding impact on literature today. Brevity is the soul of wit, so let’s get right into it.
Hamnet
Shakespeare like you’ve never imagined him before: Maggie O’Farrell takes the true, tragic story of Shakespeare’s life and turns it into a stunning meditation on grief, motherhood and hope.
Lady Macbeth: A Novel
By Ava Reid
The author of A Study in Drowning and former Monthly Pick Juniper & Thorn has returned with a fictional profile of a complex woman. Ava Reid reintroduces us to Lady Macbeth, in all of her gothic glory.
Shakespeare: The Man Who Pays the Rent
By Judi Dench , Brendan O'Hea
Backstage with the very witty Dame Judi Dench. Check. Raucous stories. Check. Masterclass in Shakespearean theater. Check. A total delight to read.
All's Well: A Novel
By Mona Awad
Filled with her signature dark humor, Mona Awad’s All’s Well is a biting, surrealist satire of love, loss, female pain — and Shakespeare.
All Our Yesterdays: A Novel of Lady Macbeth
We love complicated characters, and All Our Yesterdays spotlights one of our favorites. Go back to the start of Macbeth — 10 years back, to be exact — and meet the woman we’ve known as Lady Macbeth before the events of Shakespeare’s iconic play.
Henry Henry
Henry Henry is the queer Shakespeare retelling we’ve been waiting for: Shakespeare’s Henriad is reimagined with a young, gay man in line to be the next Duke of Lancaster. With a healthy dose of Catholic guilt and complicated family dynamics, Henry Henry gives Shakespeare a new, modern life.
Vinegar Girl: William Shakespeare's The Taming of the Shrew Retold: A Novel
By Anne Tyler
Known for her facility with domestic dramas, Anne Tyler brings that expertise to one of literature’s most classic family stories — The Taming of the Shrew. This is intelligent, fast and fun, just as Shakespeare was meant to be.
A Thousand Acres (Pulitzer Prize Winner)
By Jane Smiley
What if King Lear was set in the Midwest? This story of connections, divides and family mythologies is a natural next step for anyone who likes to imagine ‘ole Will in an Iowa cornfield.
Hag-Seed: William Shakespeare's The Tempest Retold: A Novel
When a successful director puts on his own version of The Tempest, he grapples with betrayal and ego, revenge and grief. A sure bet for anyone looking to understand their favorite Shakespeare play in a new light.
If We Were Villains
By M. L. Rio
M.L. Rio’s debut novel follows a group of melodramatic theater kids who quote Shakespeare and find themselves embroiled in a murder mystery. With obsession, dangerous rivalries, and complicated romance, it’s safe to say Shakespeare would’ve spent a birthday or two poring over this novel.
Tyrant: Shakespeare on Politics
With a fair share of power-hungry tyrannical characters, it’s no surprise The Bard had a hand in politics. It’s safe to say he would have enjoyed seeing his musings and cultural critiques laid out in Tyrant — and yes, we think he would listen to the Beyoncé song of the same name, too.
Shakespeare's Sisters: How Women Wrote the Renaissance
What better way to celebrate his birth than with a detailed account of the real women of Shakespeare’s time? With their pens ablaze and their voices silenced, these women impacted today’s literature greatly — even if you don’t know their names now, you will after this one.
