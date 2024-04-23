All’s Well That Reads Well: Shakespeare’s Birthday Reading List

With a fair share of power-hungry tyrannical characters, it’s no surprise The Bard had a hand in politics. It’s safe to say he would have enjoyed seeing his musings and cultural critiques laid out in Tyrant — and yes, we think he would listen to the Beyoncé song of the same name, too.

