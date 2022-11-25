Quick Reads to Help You Hit Your Reading Goals

Look, we’ve all been there. You started out the New Year on a high note. You told yourself you were going to learn a new instrument, become a baking aficionado, and run a marathon all before the year was through. You also told yourself you were going to read twice as many books as you did last year… needless to say, you got a liiiiittle over-ambitious. We aren’t here to judge – we’ve been there! But the year is not over yet, and we’ve got the perfect reads to help you hit your reading goals. From hilarious mangas to heartening poetry, we’ve got a little something for everyone to top off their yearly TBR.

Graphic Novels

Because anyone who says graphic novels aren’t “real reading” just hasn’t found the right one!

The Girl from the Sea Paperback $12.99 $14.99 The Girl from the Sea Molly Knox Ostertag A sapphic coming-of-age tale about first love from the author of The Witch Boy Trilogy? Don't mind if we do! Fifteen-year-old Morgan can't wait to one day graduate and get away from all her troubles on the small Canadian island she calls home. Yet when she meets Keltie, a selkie with big plans of her own, the two come together to face the secrets and feelings that surround them both. With charming art and wonderful leading characters, you'll wonder where the pages went!

The Heartstopper Yearbook Hardcover $17.99 $21.99 The Heartstopper Yearbook Alice Oseman Can't get enough of the Osemanverse? Neither can we! With tons of exclusive never-before-seen content about all your favorite characters and bonus insights into Alice Oseman's creative process, you'll love this full-color companion book. With a new minicomic, character profiles, trivia, and more, this is a must-read for Heartstopper fans. And if you loved the show and haven't read the graphic novels yet, now is the perfect time to find out what Nick, Charlie, and the crew get up to next!

Lore Olympus: Volume One Paperback $15.99 $19.99 Lore Olympus: Volume One Rachel Smythe An absolutely addicting take on Greek mythology, perfectly crafted for a modern audience. This is the story of Hades & Persephone like you've never seen it before, with stunning visuals, wonderfully complex characters, and immersive storytelling that will have the pages flying by. Plus, Volume 3 was recently released, so now is a great time to pick up this colorful series.

Here There Be Gerblins (The Adventure Zone Series #1) Paperback $17.99 $19.99 Here There Be Gerblins (The Adventure Zone Series #1) Clint McElroy , Griffin McElroy , Justin McElroy , Travis McElroy , Carey Pietsch Based on the hit Dungeons & Dragons actual-play podcast of the same name, this graphic novel adaptation is an undeniable critical hit. Set off on the adventure of a lifetime with this group of three hilarious adventurers who may be in for a bit more than they signed up for. Perfect for D&D fans as well as those new to the TTRPG space, be ready to laugh until you cry at these lovable goofballs and their antics. And once you're done, don't forget to preorder the fifth volume of the series before it rolls into the initiative order next year.

Manga

Now is the perfect time to pick up that manga series you’ve been meaning to check out. How many volumes can you get through between now & New Years?

Spy x Family, Vol. 1 Paperback $9.99 Spy x Family, Vol. 1 Tatsuya Endo With season two of the anime having premiered in October, it's the perfect time to get into this action-packed comedy series. When a master spy inadvertently marries an assassin and adopts a telepath in order to infiltrate an elite private school, things start to get interesting to say the least. Set off on your mission to complete your reading goals with this secretive found family tale that is both incredibly wholesome and wildly entertaining.

One Piece, Vol. 1: Romance Dawn Paperback $9.99 One Piece, Vol. 1: Romance Dawn Eiichiro Oda With a promising Netflix live action adaptation and Volume 101 (!!!) both on the horizon, it's time to set sail with One Piece if you haven't already! Join Luffy and his ragtag pirate crew on a journey to find the greatest treasure in the world, the legendary "One Piece." Endlessly entertaining and action-packed, you'll never have a dull moment as you chart the waters of this unparalleled classic manga series.

Tower of God Volume One Paperback $18.99 Tower of God Volume One S.I.U. Ascend to new heights with this fantastical manhwa about a boy who must journey through a mysterious, unforgiving tower in order to be reunited with his best friend. Tower of God is a global sensation; from the immensely popular webtoon to the thrilling anime adaptation, fans can't get enough of this heart-pounding dystopian series. With Volume 1 having just released, make sure you get in on the ground floor and order it now!

Poetry Collections

These might be quick to read, but they’ll stay with you for a long time. In fact, you’ll probably want to read them again and again.

The Hurting Kind Hardcover $17.99 $24.00 The Hurting Kind Ada Limón Recently appointed as the 2022-23 Poet Laureate of the United States, Ada Limón is a true master of her craft with numerous accolades to show for it. With breathtaking clarity, The Hurting Kind draws inspiration from the four seasons, painting a vivid visual landscape for readers to get lost in. Touching on themes of interconnectedness, nature, humanity, and loss, the words and imagery of Ada Limon are the perfect companion to reflect with as the year draws to a close.

Time Is a Mother Hardcover $21.99 $24.00 Time Is a Mother Ocean Vuong One of our favorite poetry collections of this year, the award-winning author of On Earth We're Briefly Gorgeous and Night Sky With Exit Wounds graces us once again with this intimate lyrical masterpiece. Deeply personal, Ocean Vuong reflects on life after his mother's death, dealing with themes of grief, memory, and, of course, time, in a way that will astonish and amaze readers.

Novellas & Short Stories

Good things come in small packages, and these novellas and short stories prove just that!

The Secret Lives of Church Ladies Paperback $18.99 The Secret Lives of Church Ladies Deesha Philyaw A National Book Award Finalist, Deesha Philyaw's powerfully compact collection of short stories focuses on the inner and outer lives of Southern black girls and women struggling between the weight of expectations and their own desires. A multigenerational collection of nine stories, The Secret Lives of Church Ladies is at once hopeful and humorous, sad and satisfying. "Tender, fierce, proudly black and beautiful, these stories will sneak inside you and take root." – Kirkus Reviews

Dark Harvest Paperback $17.99 Dark Harvest Norman Partridge Not ready to let go of spooky season? Neither are we! This horrifying Halloween tale follows a man on a mission to kill a local urban legend on fateful Halloween night in order to score a chance out of his dead-end hometown. You'll feel like you're sitting around the campfire telling scary stories with your friends when you pick up this action-packed ominous read!

All Systems Red (Murderbot Diaries Series #1) Paperback $15.99 All Systems Red (Murderbot Diaries Series #1) Martha Wells When a security android manages to hack into its own programming and gain self-awareness, things get more massively entertaining than a supermassive black hole. This self-named Murderbot is, as it describes itself, "a terrible failure" of a heartless killing machine. With five novellas and one full length novel, the Hugo, Nebula, Alex, and Locus Award-winning Murderbot Diaries series has captured the hearts of sci-fi fans everywhere, and for good reason!