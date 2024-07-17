B&N Reads, Summer Reading, We Recommend

Tote Bag Tales To-Go: Short Fiction to Take Anywhere

By Isabelle McConville / July 17, 2024 at 1:45 am

One of the greatest joys of summer reading is grabbing a perfectly portable novel to take on all your adventures, outdoor or indoor, poolside or passenger seat. Another universal truth about summer is how busy we all are. If you’re looking for reads you’re guaranteed to enjoy in one sitting, skip the deliberation, grab your essentials (your favorite tote bag, snacks and don’t forget the sunscreen!) and browse these short books that are even better on the go. 

Sandwich: A Novel

By Catherine Newman

Pushed and pulled between her parents and her children, a woman faces her past and her future, in a story about the ins and outs and joy of life. Think Vintage Contemporaries by Dan Kois or anything by Laurie Colwin.  

The Most

By Jessica Anthony

We love immersive books you can read in one sitting, and Jessica Anthony’s novel of a housewife at her wits end packs a punch. The clever premise and unflinching narrative voice might remind you of The Swimmer by John Cheever. 

Whale Fall: A Novel

By Elizabeth O'Connor

For fans of Carys Davies’ Clear, Whale Fall is a stunning coming-of-age tale of a girl caught on the precipice between adulthood and childhood, familiarity and the unknown. 

Foster

By Claire Keegan

The author of Small Things Like These takes us to rural Ireland through the eyes of a young girl. A sharp story that brings humanity into startling clarity,  

 we always love the way Claire Keegan writes about life — and this is no exception

The Saturday Night Ghost Club (B&N Exclusive Edition)

By Craig Davidson

This poignant and touching novel sums up childhood, middle age and growing older with such grace that every character, from the kids to their parents, will move you. You will be smitten by this book. 

Clear: A Novel

By Carys Davies

A beautifully written short novel about the price of isolation and the desire for community and connection that’s perfect for fans of one of our fiction monthly picks, Paul’s Harding’s This Other Eden

Death Valley: A Novel

By Melissa Broder

Part desert survival story, part examination of grief — Melissa Broder mixes the absurd with the profoundly human in a feat of imagination. Weird, tender and wild, this is an unforgettable journey into the unknown. 

I Am Homeless If This Is Not My Home: A novel

By Lorrie Moore

Part love story, part ghost story, a book about a book, Moore’s latest is a witty — and stunning — novel of love, grief and joy. 

Pearl

By Siân Hughes

A girl, an old house, and one haunting poem. This story of mothers, daughters and family mythologies is perfect for readers of Paul Harding and Ann Patchett. 

Open Throat: A Novel

By Henry Hoke

An absolute marvel of a book, Open Throat packs a serious punch in its 176 unforgettable pages. It’s both a literal and emotional journey, and it’s all told in the completely original voice of a mountain lion living beneath the Hollywood sign. 

Women: A Novella

By Chloe Caldwell

Messy, truthful and raw — Caldwell’s novella of Queer identity and painful love may be a quick read, but its impact is lasting. 

