Tote Bag Tales To-Go: Short Fiction to Take Anywhere
One of the greatest joys of summer reading is grabbing a perfectly portable novel to take on all your adventures, outdoor or indoor, poolside or passenger seat. Another universal truth about summer is how busy we all are. If you’re looking for reads you’re guaranteed to enjoy in one sitting, skip the deliberation, grab your essentials (your favorite tote bag, snacks and don’t forget the sunscreen!) and browse these short books that are even better on the go.
Hardcover $26.99
Sandwich: A Novel
In Stock Online
Hardcover $26.99
Pushed and pulled between her parents and her children, a woman faces her past and her future, in a story about the ins and outs and joy of life. Think Vintage Contemporaries by Dan Kois or anything by Laurie Colwin.
Paperback $18.99
The Most
In Stock Online
Paperback $18.99
We love immersive books you can read in one sitting, and Jessica Anthony’s novel of a housewife at her wits end packs a punch. The clever premise and unflinching narrative voice might remind you of The Swimmer by John Cheever.
Hardcover $27.00
Whale Fall: A Novel
In Stock Online
Hardcover $27.00
For fans of Carys Davies’ Clear, Whale Fall is a stunning coming-of-age tale of a girl caught on the precipice between adulthood and childhood, familiarity and the unknown.
Hardcover $20.00
Foster
In Stock Online
Hardcover $20.00
The author of Small Things Like These takes us to rural Ireland through the eyes of a young girl. A sharp story that brings humanity into startling clarity,
we always love the way Claire Keegan writes about life — and this is no exception
The author of Small Things Like These takes us to rural Ireland through the eyes of a young girl. A sharp story that brings humanity into startling clarity,
Paperback $17.00
The Saturday Night Ghost Club (B&N Exclusive Edition)
In Stock Online
Paperback $17.00
This poignant and touching novel sums up childhood, middle age and growing older with such grace that every character, from the kids to their parents, will move you. You will be smitten by this book.
Hardcover
$21.60
$24.00
Clear: A Novel
By Carys Davies
In Stock Online
Hardcover
$21.60
$24.00
A beautifully written short novel about the price of isolation and the desire for community and connection that’s perfect for fans of one of our fiction monthly picks, Paul’s Harding’s This Other Eden.
Paperback $17.99
Death Valley: A Novel
In Stock Online
Paperback $17.99
Part desert survival story, part examination of grief — Melissa Broder mixes the absurd with the profoundly human in a feat of imagination. Weird, tender and wild, this is an unforgettable journey into the unknown.
Paperback $18.00
I Am Homeless If This Is Not My Home: A novel
By Lorrie Moore
In Stock Online
Paperback $18.00
Part love story, part ghost story, a book about a book, Moore’s latest is a witty — and stunning — novel of love, grief and joy.
Hardcover $25.00
Pearl
By Siân Hughes
In Stock Online
Hardcover $25.00
A girl, an old house, and one haunting poem. This story of mothers, daughters and family mythologies is perfect for readers of Paul Harding and Ann Patchett.
Paperback $17.00
Open Throat: A Novel
By Henry Hoke
In Stock Online
Paperback $17.00
An absolute marvel of a book, Open Throat packs a serious punch in its 176 unforgettable pages. It’s both a literal and emotional journey, and it’s all told in the completely original voice of a mountain lion living beneath the Hollywood sign.
Paperback $16.99
Women: A Novella
In Stock Online
Paperback $16.99
Messy, truthful and raw — Caldwell’s novella of Queer identity and painful love may be a quick read, but its impact is lasting.
