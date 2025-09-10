Qué Horror: Eight Dark Tales from Spanish-Speaking Voices
From haunted hotels to supernatural possessions, these chilling works by Spanish-speaking authors prove that horror transcends borders. Whether it’s Silvia Moreno-Garcia’s eerie enchantments, Gabino Iglesias’ raw Gothic grit or Isabel Caña’s supernatural hauntings, these voices prove that horror speaks a universal language—and it’s never been more powerful.
Paperback $18.99
The Unworthy: A Novel
The Unworthy: A Novel
By
Agustina Bazterrica
Translator Sarah Moses
In Stock Online
Paperback $18.99
In under 200 pages, Agustina Bazterrica gives us a harrowing look at a dystopian future through an unforgettable heroine. Cults, climate crises and extremism collide in this razor-sharp story.
In under 200 pages, Agustina Bazterrica gives us a harrowing look at a dystopian future through an unforgettable heroine. Cults, climate crises and extremism collide in this razor-sharp story.
Hardcover
$26.00
$29.00
The Possession of Alba Díaz
The Possession of Alba Díaz
By Isabel Cañas
In Stock Online
Hardcover
$26.00
$29.00
After a deadly plague, Alba and her family flee to an isolated Mexican silver mine for safety. But strange and unsettling occurrences begin to take place, and soon a sinister presence sinks its teeth into Alba in this Gothic mystery filled with tense longing.
After a deadly plague, Alba and her family flee to an isolated Mexican silver mine for safety. But strange and unsettling occurrences begin to take place, and soon a sinister presence sinks its teeth into Alba in this Gothic mystery filled with tense longing.
Paperback $17.00
Monstrilio: A Novel
Monstrilio: A Novel
In Stock Online
Paperback $17.00
When young Santiago dies, his mother attempts the impossible—bringing him back to life. What she creates is Monstrilio, a strange and haunting being that embodies both her love and her loss. In his dazzling debut, Gerardo Sámano Córdova delivers a bold meditation on grief, family and the blurred line between monstrosity and humanity.
When young Santiago dies, his mother attempts the impossible—bringing him back to life. What she creates is Monstrilio, a strange and haunting being that embodies both her love and her loss. In his dazzling debut, Gerardo Sámano Córdova delivers a bold meditation on grief, family and the blurred line between monstrosity and humanity.
Hardcover
$26.00
$29.00
The Bewitching
The Bewitching
In Stock Online
Hardcover
$26.00
$29.00
This slow-burning, multigenerational tale of witchcraft and obsession follows three women across time, where academic research, family secrets, and haunting encounters intertwine, threatening to consume all who dare uncover them.
This slow-burning, multigenerational tale of witchcraft and obsession follows three women across time, where academic research, family secrets, and haunting encounters intertwine, threatening to consume all who dare uncover them.
Paperback $18.99
The Devil Takes You Home: A Novel
The Devil Takes You Home: A Novel
In Stock Online
Paperback $18.99
A father, drowning in debt and grief, takes one last job hijacking a cartel shipment—only to be pulled into a nightmarish journey of violence and the supernatural across Texas and Mexico. Brutal, poetic and unforgettable, Iglesia’s story cements him as one of today’s most boundary-breaking voices in horror.
A father, drowning in debt and grief, takes one last job hijacking a cartel shipment—only to be pulled into a nightmarish journey of violence and the supernatural across Texas and Mexico. Brutal, poetic and unforgettable, Iglesia’s story cements him as one of today’s most boundary-breaking voices in horror.
Paperback $18.99
Our Share of Night
Our Share of Night
By
Mariana Enriquez
Translator Megan McDowell
Illustrator Pablo Gerardo Camacho
In Stock Online
Paperback $18.99
When a grieving father and son return to their ancestral home, they uncover a terrifying legacy of occult rituals and a secretive family obsessed with immortality. Moving across decades and continents, this haunting novel blends family drama, political violence and supernatural horror into a dark epic of love and the inescapable pull of the night.
When a grieving father and son return to their ancestral home, they uncover a terrifying legacy of occult rituals and a secretive family obsessed with immortality. Moving across decades and continents, this haunting novel blends family drama, political violence and supernatural horror into a dark epic of love and the inescapable pull of the night.
Paperback
$14.24
$18.99
Lotería: Stories (B&N Exclusive Edition)
Lotería: Stories (B&N Exclusive Edition)
In Stock Online
Paperback
$14.24
$18.99
Steeped in Latin American folklore and mythology, Cynthia Pelayo’s collection of short stories is packed with everything from the spooky to the scary. If you enjoyed Pelayo’s Children of Chicago, this is the next logical step for you.
Steeped in Latin American folklore and mythology, Cynthia Pelayo’s collection of short stories is packed with everything from the spooky to the scary. If you enjoyed Pelayo’s Children of Chicago, this is the next logical step for you.
Paperback $18.95
The Pink Agave Motel: & Other Stories
The Pink Agave Motel: & Other Stories
By V. Castro
In Stock Online
Paperback $18.95
Blending Mexican folklore with Gothic terror, this collection of stories plunges readers into a world where lust and violence intertwine. From carnivorous creatures to spectral lovers, Castro crafts a slow, sensual descent into horror, proving that desire can be as dangerous as death itself.
Blending Mexican folklore with Gothic terror, this collection of stories plunges readers into a world where lust and violence intertwine. From carnivorous creatures to spectral lovers, Castro crafts a slow, sensual descent into horror, proving that desire can be as dangerous as death itself.