Qué Horror: Eight Dark Tales from Spanish-Speaking Voices

By Gerardo Sámano Córdova

In Stock Online

Paperback $17.00

Please enable javascript to add items to the cart.

When young Santiago dies, his mother attempts the impossible—bringing him back to life. What she creates is Monstrilio, a strange and haunting being that embodies both her love and her loss. In his dazzling debut, Gerardo Sámano Córdova delivers a bold meditation on grief, family and the blurred line between monstrosity and humanity.