Spooky Picture Books For Halloween
Now that Halloween is on the brain, it’s time to talk about brains. Particularly, cute little brains that are best friends with Zombies and go on adventures, like Zombie and Brain are Friends. This is just one of the many silly, not-so-scary picture books arriving this Halloween season, and it’s the perfect way to shuffle in another great spooky season for littles. Check out the must-have picture books for this Halloween.
This quirky story of an unlikely friendship takes “don’t play with your food” to another level. Ghoulishly sweet, this is a no-brainer when it comes to kids’ picture books.
Hansel and Gretel
Stephen King
Illustrator Maurice Sendak
Pairing the iconic art of Maurice Sendak and the whip-smart words of Stephen King sounds like a dream, and it is. This is a haunting and unforgettable rendition of a classic fairytale, retold by literary legends.
Sweet, thoughtful and a little kooky, Beverly isn’t sure why humans don’t want to be around her. Maybe it’s because she’s a bat?! Beverley sets out to make some new friends in this delightful story about being yourself.
Arguably the cutest and most fashion-forward ghost of all time… only he doesn’t find being different so easy. This celebration of individuality is a gem.
Creepy Pair of Underwear!
Aaron Reynolds
Illustrator Peter Brown
The incredible talent of writer Aaron Reynolds and illustrator Peter Brown come together in this silly picture book. Fans of Creepy Carrots! will love this addition to the series, and children will be waiting on the edge of their seats to see if Jasper Rabbit will overcome his fear of underwear.
How to Catch a Witch (How to Catch… Series)
Alice Walstead
Illustrator Megan Joyce
There’s a witch on the loose, and this time, you’ve got to find her! This frightfully fun adventure brings readers along as they have to race to save Halloween…and the candy.
Grumpy Monkey Don't Be Scared: Includes Scary Stickers
Suzanne Lang
Illustrator Max Lang
There’s a little (or big) Grumpy Monkey in all of us. Over the past few years, the mush-able mammal from the minds of Suzanne and Max Lang has swung into our hearts and Jim Panzee, Norman and their jungle of friends have become a staple for story time. Now, Jim Panzee gives a fun, new take on fear.
The classically creepy story has been reimagined in a delightfully kooky kids book with the characters you’ve grown to love.
Beware, Beware the Noise Out There! (B&N Exclusive Edition)
By Patricia Hegarty , Thomas Elliott
The perfect blend of spooky, scary and silly storytelling. It’ll turn your story time into a ghoulishly grand get-together.
Chicka Chicka Tricka Treat (B&N Exclusive Edition)
By Julien Chung
The letters you know and love are ready for Halloween. But when a witch swoops in to mess up the alphabet, it’s up to YOU to find all the whole gang.
This sweeter-than-pumpkin-pie board book is ideal for celebrating both Halloween and the fall season. Kids and adults will love engaging with the cut-out pieces on every page.
