Spooky Picture Books For Halloween

Now that Halloween is on the brain, it’s time to talk about brains. Particularly, cute little brains that are best friends with Zombies and go on adventures, like Zombie and Brain are Friends. This is just one of the many silly, not-so-scary picture books arriving this Halloween season, and it’s the perfect way to shuffle in another great spooky season for littles. Check out the must-have picture books for this Halloween.

This quirky story of an unlikely friendship takes “don’t play with your food” to another level. Ghoulishly sweet, this is a no-brainer when it comes to kids’ picture books. This quirky story of an unlikely friendship takes “don’t play with your food” to another level. Ghoulishly sweet, this is a no-brainer when it comes to kids’ picture books.

Hardcover $26.99 Hansel and Gretel Hansel and Gretel By Stephen King

Illustrator Maurice Sendak In Stock Online Hardcover $26.99 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. Pairing the iconic art of Maurice Sendak and the whip-smart words of Stephen King sounds like a dream, and it is. This is a haunting and unforgettable rendition of a classic fairytale, retold by literary legends. Pairing the iconic art of Maurice Sendak and the whip-smart words of Stephen King sounds like a dream, and it is. This is a haunting and unforgettable rendition of a classic fairytale, retold by literary legends.

Sweet, thoughtful and a little kooky, Beverly isn’t sure why humans don’t want to be around her. Maybe it’s because she’s a bat?! Beverley sets out to make some new friends in this delightful story about being yourself. Sweet, thoughtful and a little kooky, Beverly isn’t sure why humans don’t want to be around her. Maybe it’s because she’s a bat?! Beverley sets out to make some new friends in this delightful story about being yourself.

Arguably the cutest and most fashion-forward ghost of all time… only he doesn’t find being different so easy. This celebration of individuality is a gem. Arguably the cutest and most fashion-forward ghost of all time… only he doesn’t find being different so easy. This celebration of individuality is a gem.

Hardcover $19.99 Creepy Pair of Underwear! Creepy Pair of Underwear! By Aaron Reynolds

Illustrator Peter Brown In Stock Online Hardcover $19.99 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. The incredible talent of writer Aaron Reynolds and illustrator Peter Brown come together in this silly picture book. Fans of Creepy Carrots! will love this addition to the series, and children will be waiting on the edge of their seats to see if Jasper Rabbit will overcome his fear of underwear. The incredible talent of writer Aaron Reynolds and illustrator Peter Brown come together in this silly picture book. Fans of Creepy Carrots! will love this addition to the series, and children will be waiting on the edge of their seats to see if Jasper Rabbit will overcome his fear of underwear.

Hardcover $10.99 Grumpy Monkey Don't Be Scared: Includes Scary Stickers Grumpy Monkey Don't Be Scared: Includes Scary Stickers By Suzanne Lang

Illustrator Max Lang In Stock Online Hardcover $10.99 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. There’s a little (or big) Grumpy Monkey in all of us. Over the past few years, the mush-able mammal from the minds of Suzanne and Max Lang has swung into our hearts and Jim Panzee, Norman and their jungle of friends have become a staple for story time. Now, Jim Panzee gives a fun, new take on fear. There’s a little (or big) Grumpy Monkey in all of us. Over the past few years, the mush-able mammal from the minds of Suzanne and Max Lang has swung into our hearts and Jim Panzee, Norman and their jungle of friends have become a staple for story time. Now, Jim Panzee gives a fun, new take on fear.

The classically creepy story has been reimagined in a delightfully kooky kids book with the characters you’ve grown to love. The classically creepy story has been reimagined in a delightfully kooky kids book with the characters you’ve grown to love.

Hardcover $19.99 Chicka Chicka Tricka Treat (B&N Exclusive Edition) Chicka Chicka Tricka Treat (B&N Exclusive Edition) By Julien Chung In Stock Online Hardcover $19.99 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. The letters you know and love are ready for Halloween. But when a witch swoops in to mess up the alphabet, it’s up to YOU to find all the whole gang. The letters you know and love are ready for Halloween. But when a witch swoops in to mess up the alphabet, it’s up to YOU to find all the whole gang.

This sweeter-than-pumpkin-pie board book is ideal for celebrating both Halloween and the fall season. Kids and adults will love engaging with the cut-out pieces on every page. This sweeter-than-pumpkin-pie board book is ideal for celebrating both Halloween and the fall season. Kids and adults will love engaging with the cut-out pieces on every page.