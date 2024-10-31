Where to Start Reading Grady Hendrix
Scary stories, haunted houses and ghastly ghouls are top of mind this spooky season, and we have just the books for it. New York Times best-selling novelist and screenwriter Grady Hendrix is known for his terrifying stories about witchy girls, invasive vampires, scream queens and other things that go bump in the night. If you’ve wondered where in the world to start reading his books, we’re giving you our guide to Grady.
Hardcover $30.00
Witchcraft for Wayward Girls (B&N Exclusive Edition)
Witchcraft for Wayward Girls (B&N Exclusive Edition)
In Stock Online
Hardcover $30.00
The Wellwood House is home to the girls that society doesn’t want to look at or think about — teenage girls pregnant, alone and shunned. While they’re out of sight and out of mind from the rest of the world, one of the girls is given a book of witchcraft, and now, power is finally theirs. Creepy and disquieting, this story of the occult is one of Grady’s best.
The Wellwood House is home to the girls that society doesn’t want to look at or think about — teenage girls pregnant, alone and shunned. While they’re out of sight and out of mind from the rest of the world, one of the girls is given a book of witchcraft, and now, power is finally theirs. Creepy and disquieting, this story of the occult is one of Grady’s best.
Paperback $18.00
How to Sell a Haunted House
How to Sell a Haunted House
In Stock Online
Paperback $18.00
As if selling a house weren’t stressful enough — try selling a haunted one and dealing with your stubborn brother on top of it all. Grady Hendrix reminds us that a house can be haunted by more than just unruly spirits in this sharp domestic horror.
As if selling a house weren’t stressful enough — try selling a haunted one and dealing with your stubborn brother on top of it all. Grady Hendrix reminds us that a house can be haunted by more than just unruly spirits in this sharp domestic horror.
Paperback $17.00
The Final Girl Support Group
The Final Girl Support Group
In Stock Online
Paperback $17.00
You’ve seen them on the screen, and you’ve heard their signature piercing screams, but what happens to the “final girls” after the credits roll? This unique story of a group of final girls facing a new threat is both an ode to our favorite slashers and an original tale of its own. Will one of them become a two-time survivor, or will they defy the odds and get through it all together?
You’ve seen them on the screen, and you’ve heard their signature piercing screams, but what happens to the “final girls” after the credits roll? This unique story of a group of final girls facing a new threat is both an ode to our favorite slashers and an original tale of its own. Will one of them become a two-time survivor, or will they defy the odds and get through it all together?
Paperback $16.99
My Best Friend's Exorcism
My Best Friend's Exorcism
In Stock Online
Paperback $16.99
High school is hard enough without your best friend acting up after a night of skinny-dipping goes totally wrong. Grady Hendrix has a lock on campy horror, and My Best Friend’s Exorcism is the ultimate example. Teen angst meets demon possession in this terrifying tale full of thrills, spills (of blood), and the power of friendship, perhaps even over nether-worldly evil.
High school is hard enough without your best friend acting up after a night of skinny-dipping goes totally wrong. Grady Hendrix has a lock on campy horror, and My Best Friend’s Exorcism is the ultimate example. Teen angst meets demon possession in this terrifying tale full of thrills, spills (of blood), and the power of friendship, perhaps even over nether-worldly evil.
Paperback $16.99
The Southern Book Club's Guide to Slaying Vampires
The Southern Book Club's Guide to Slaying Vampires
In Stock Online
Paperback $16.99
Slay your reading goal and a sharp-toothed fiend in this funny, campy take on a modern-day vampire invasion. Hendrix tells the story of one woman’s accidental entanglement with a monster in this scary story you’ll want to recommend to everyone in your book club.
Slay your reading goal and a sharp-toothed fiend in this funny, campy take on a modern-day vampire invasion. Hendrix tells the story of one woman’s accidental entanglement with a monster in this scary story you’ll want to recommend to everyone in your book club.