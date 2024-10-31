Where to Start Reading Grady Hendrix

By Grady Hendrix

The Wellwood House is home to the girls that society doesn’t want to look at or think about — teenage girls pregnant, alone and shunned. While they’re out of sight and out of mind from the rest of the world, one of the girls is given a book of witchcraft, and now, power is finally theirs. Creepy and disquieting, this story of the occult is one of Grady’s best.