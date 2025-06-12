Joy Bombs in Books: A Guest Post by Tauren Wells

There’s a certain wonder in holding a book—pages worn, corners bent, the smell of ink and paper whispering stories, ideas, and insight. They are more than just doors to information—but transportation to transformation. Books have this wild ability to reach across decades, continents, and cultures to hand you the pen of someone else’s life and say, “Here, underline what matters.”

One of the first authors that changed my life was John C. Maxwell. I remember being given a copy of Developing the Leader Within You by a mentor and feeling like I had just opened the vault to a leadership secret society. Maxwell said it best: “We usually find our first mentors in books.” That was true for me. I had never met John, but his words mentored me. Challenged me. Grew me.

Now full confession—I used to actually work at Barnes & Noble. And if we’re being honest here… I probably spent more time reading books in the bathroom than actually working! I was clocked in, but really—I was being called higher. Every chapter was like sitting across from a world-class thinker. I wasn’t just shelving wisdom. I was soaking it in.

Reading is one of the most powerful transfers of perspective on earth. When you open a book, you borrow someone else’s eyes. You inherit their hindsight. You benefit from their breakthrough. And if you let it, their ceiling becomes your floor.

I’m sure you’ve heard the adage “leaders are readers.” I’ve found it to be true. You want to grow? Crack open a cover. You want to build your life? Build your library. In (most) books I read, I get a sharper vision of who I’m becoming and how I’m supposed to lead in this world. Books remind me that I’m not crazy for dreaming big, pushing through resistance, or trying to become something better. I’ve met men and women in print who whispered wisdom when the room was silent.

That’s why I wrote my own book, Joy Bomb. Because I know the power of words. I know what it’s like to be changed by a sentence, healed by a paragraph, called higher by a chapter. I wrote Joy Bomb with the hope that maybe, just maybe, I could do for someone what so many books and authors have done for me. I’ve found that when you read the good stuff, you don’t just get smarter. You get stronger. And that is where the joy is.