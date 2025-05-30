Ready, Set, Draw! Be the First to Play Our June 2025 Game of the Month: Telestrations

We just announced Telestrations as our June Game of the Month and we're excited to share the fun with you! Telestrations is celebrating over 15 years of laughs with a revamped look and fun features in this new edition.

Let me tell you how my drawing of a needle in a haystack somehow turned into a dinosaur attacking a chicken. The game is Telestrations, and the worse you are at drawing, the bigger the belly laughs you’ll receive! I like to think I draw quite well, but the player right next to me drew like a 2-year-old. So, my masterpiece became what looked like a blob and a stick in ONE TURN. We couldn’t stop laughing.

I’d recommend it as a staple for every game night because it embraces mistakes and encourages playfulness. Another aspect I always look for in games I choose for family or friend game nights is if the game is friendly to people on the shy side. Telestrations is welcoming of the quieter gamer as it is easy to learn and everyone is simultaneously sketching, passing and guessing. There aren’t 10 sets of eyes watching a shy person take their turn!

Telestrations has won over 15 awards and remains a staple. Find Telestrations at BN.com or your local Barnes & Noble and enjoy the laughs!