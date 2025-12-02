The 5 Best Kwanzaa Books for Kids
What better way to teach children about the history and traditions of Kwanzaa than through books? Kwanzaa is a time from December 26th until January 1st when people gather as a community to honor African American culture and heritage. When celebrating Kwanzaa, we say in Swahili, “Habari gani”, meaning, “What is the news?” This wonderful holiday that many people celebrate instead of, or in addition to, Christmas encourages unity and creativity. Explore the seven principles and symbols of this festive annual celebration by reading these Kwanzaa picture books with your child or in your classroom.
My First Kwanzaa
My First Kwanzaa
By
Karen Katz
Illustrator Karen Katz
Age 2 – 5
Learn the seven principles of Kwanzaa with a little girl telling us all about how her family celebrates the special holiday. Enjoy all of the Kwanzaa festivities and learn about the seven symbols as you flip through the pages of this heartwarming children’s Kwanzaa book.
Happy Kwanzaa! (Sesame Street)
Happy Kwanzaa! (Sesame Street)
By
Isabel Michaels
Illustrator Barry Goldberg
Age 3 Months – 3 Years
Elmo is here bringing the little ones holiday cheer! Kwanzaa is so much fun. From lighting the candles to eating tasty food, Sesame Street gets kids excited about celebrating.
Kwanzaa
Kwanzaa
By
Hannah Eliot
Illustrator Andrea Pippins
Age 2 – 4
Vibrantly illustrated and filled with joy, this festive board book is perfect for teaching children about the importance of Kwanzaa traditions in a fun way.
Once Upon a Kwanzaa
Once Upon a Kwanzaa
By
Nyasha Williams
,
Sidney Rose McCall
Illustrator Sawyer Cloud
Age 4 – 8
From setting the table to lighting the Kinara, this stunningly illustrated storybook from the author of I Affirm Me brings Kwanzaa traditions to life in the most inspiring way.
Seven Spools of Thread: A Kwanzaa Story
Seven Spools of Thread: A Kwanzaa Story
By
Angela Shelf Medearis
Illustrator Daniel Minter
Age 5 – 8
This is a wise story about the seven Ashanti brothers who put aside their constant fighting in order to turn spools of thread into gold as a wish of their father who passed away. This beautifully written children’s book teaches kids about being creative, working as a team, and caring about one’s community. Will the Ashanti brothers succeed?
