The Best Audiobooks of 2025 (So Far)

By Amal El-Mohtar

Narrated by Gem Carmella

In Stock Online

Audiobook $10.99

Gem Carmella is new to us as an audiobook narrator, but we are ready to start her fan club. Her work in this poignant fairy tale, the solo debut of New York Times bestselling author Amal El-Mohtar, is laden with magic seemingly bestowed by fairies themselves. Her voice is imbued with a gritty yet beautiful sadness, which is perfectly matched to the story of two sisters who cannot be separated, even in death. Making this even more of a must-listen is music performed by the author and her sister on harp, flute, and vocals, as well as songs sung by Carmella. Might this short but memorable audio experience also make our Best of the Year list? It’s a definite contender!