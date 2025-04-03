The Best Audiobooks of April 2025

In many places, April is a month of seasonal variations—rain in the morning, sun in the afternoon; frigid one day, humid the next; spring flowers emerging from a light dusting of snow. So, it is apropos that our suggested listens this month also offer great variety, including exciting new chapters of best-selling series, an equally superb follow-up to a stunning debut, a healthy dose of music, two anthology TV tie-ins, and several pieces of nonfiction that deliver powerful stories and messages in the authors’ own voices. Before the oh-so-boring consistency of summer arrives, lean into this season’s diversity with our best audiobook recommendations for April.

Fiction

Audiobook $22.00 Twist: A Novel Twist: A Novel By Colum McCann

Narrated by Colum McCann In Stock Online Audiobook $22.00 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. National Book Award-winning and bestselling author McCann often narrates his own books, and this is one of his best performances, which AudioFile Magazine praised as “masterful… outstanding listening.” His Irish accent is obviously the perfect match for his Irish protagonist, another Irish writer, who is also relating his own story. The theme is connections and how they can be broken — both the actual underwater cables that carry so much of the world’s global communications, as well as the more abstract bonds that link people together. Both can be broken, but can both always be repaired? National Book Award-winning and bestselling author McCann often narrates his own books, and this is one of his best performances, which AudioFile Magazine praised as “masterful… outstanding listening.” His Irish accent is obviously the perfect match for his Irish protagonist, another Irish writer, who is also relating his own story. The theme is connections and how they can be broken — both the actual underwater cables that carry so much of the world’s global communications, as well as the more abstract bonds that link people together. Both can be broken, but can both always be repaired?

Audiobook $19.59 $27.99 The Griffin Sisters' Greatest Hits: A Novel The Griffin Sisters' Greatest Hits: A Novel By Jennifer Weiner

Narrated by Dakota Fanning In Stock Online Audiobook $19.59 $27.99 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. It’s always exhilarating for audiobook listeners to hear new narrators, and the curiosity always ramps up if the narrator is a well-known actor reading for one of the first times. Here, Dakota Fanning, a movie star since the age of seven, does not disappoint. Her approach is smooth and self-confident as she captures the nuances amongst the characters’ complicated relationships. It helps that she has very solid material to work with in blockbuster novelist Jennifer Weiner’s family drama of forgiveness and second chances, which moves between eras with a nostalgic nod to the pop culture of the 2000s. It’s always exhilarating for audiobook listeners to hear new narrators, and the curiosity always ramps up if the narrator is a well-known actor reading for one of the first times. Here, Dakota Fanning, a movie star since the age of seven, does not disappoint. Her approach is smooth and self-confident as she captures the nuances amongst the characters’ complicated relationships. It helps that she has very solid material to work with in blockbuster novelist Jennifer Weiner’s family drama of forgiveness and second chances, which moves between eras with a nostalgic nod to the pop culture of the 2000s.

Together, both these compilations present over 30 stories and five screenplays from the Emmy® Award-winning Netflix Original series, Love, Death & Robots. The TV show is a collection of animated short stories spanning several genres, including science fiction, fantasy, horror ,and comedy, brought to new life here in audio by a large cast of talented readers who are each well-matched to the strange tales they tell.

Audiobook $25.10 $26.99 The Sirens: A Novel The Sirens: A Novel By Emilia Hart

Narrated by Barrie Kreinik In Stock Online Audiobook $25.10 $26.99 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. The Sirens is another mesmerizing genre-bending and time-bending tale about sisterhood, resilience, and the power of dreams by Emilia Hart, whose debut novel,Weyward, is a former Barnes & Noble Best Audiobook of the Year. From the very first notes of the melancholy music in the opening credits, you are gripped by a sense of mystery and magic. And then Barrie Kreinik begins her majestic and masterful narration, wrapping the characters in Irish and Australian accents and even delivering a poignant rendition of a folk song. This special production also includes a 20-minute conversation with Hart, and we bestow extra bonus points for the enchanting book cover. The Sirens is another mesmerizing genre-bending and time-bending tale about sisterhood, resilience, and the power of dreams by Emilia Hart, whose debut novel,Weyward, is a former Barnes & Noble Best Audiobook of the Year. From the very first notes of the melancholy music in the opening credits, you are gripped by a sense of mystery and magic. And then Barrie Kreinik begins her majestic and masterful narration, wrapping the characters in Irish and Australian accents and even delivering a poignant rendition of a folk song. This special production also includes a 20-minute conversation with Hart, and we bestow extra bonus points for the enchanting book cover.

Audiobook $27.99 Watch Me Watch Me By Tahereh Mafi

Narrated by Amanda Forstrom , Gabriel Michael In Stock Online Audiobook $27.99 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. Fourteen years after Tahereh Mafi debuted Shatter Me, her young adult dystopian romantic thriller series, she returns with a spin-off series set in the same storyverse. It has been ten years since the notorious duo, Juliette Ferrars and Aaron Warner Anderson, led a worldwide rebellion and established the New Republic of the West. But The Reestablishment is ready to make a devastating move, and they have the perfect assassin for the job. Both narrators are well-known to fans of immersive audiobook editions by Rebbeca Yarros and Sarah J. Maas. Fourteen years after Tahereh Mafi debuted Shatter Me, her young adult dystopian romantic thriller series, she returns with a spin-off series set in the same storyverse. It has been ten years since the notorious duo, Juliette Ferrars and Aaron Warner Anderson, led a worldwide rebellion and established the New Republic of the West. But The Reestablishment is ready to make a devastating move, and they have the perfect assassin for the job. Both narrators are well-known to fans of immersive audiobook editions by Rebbeca Yarros and Sarah J. Maas.

Nonfiction

Audiobook $22.00 The Next Conversation: Argue Less, Talk More The Next Conversation: Argue Less, Talk More By Jefferson Fisher

Narrated by Jefferson Fisher In Stock Online Audiobook $22.00 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. It’s not surprising that so soon after publication, The Next Conversation is already a New York Times bestseller because everyone can benefit from tips about how to better communicate. Author and social media influencer Jefferson Fisher has many millions of fans and followers because he provides concrete suggestions for how to navigate all kinds of conversations using his three-part system: say it with control, say it with confidence, say it to connect. Listen to him walk you through each stage with relatable examples, and you’ll be ready to approach any situation as a more effective communicator. It’s not surprising that so soon after publication, The Next Conversation is already a New York Times bestseller because everyone can benefit from tips about how to better communicate. Author and social media influencer Jefferson Fisher has many millions of fans and followers because he provides concrete suggestions for how to navigate all kinds of conversations using his three-part system: say it with control, say it with confidence, say it to connect. Listen to him walk you through each stage with relatable examples, and you’ll be ready to approach any situation as a more effective communicator.

Audiobook $27.99 Free: My Search for Meaning Free: My Search for Meaning By Amanda Knox

Narrated by Amanda Knox In Stock Online Audiobook $27.99 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. It has been almost 20 years since Amanda Knox became a household name for being accused, tried, and convicted for the murder of her roommate during a college semester in Italy. Those events, which included four years in prison before she was exonerated, remain central to her life, as she searches for meaning, purpose, and a healthy path forward that can also serve as inspiration to others suffering from injustice or serious hardships. She reads her own words, as she did in an earlier memoir, never shying away from her mistakes and regrets alongside her victories, making the audiobook version powerfully personal. It has been almost 20 years since Amanda Knox became a household name for being accused, tried, and convicted for the murder of her roommate during a college semester in Italy. Those events, which included four years in prison before she was exonerated, remain central to her life, as she searches for meaning, purpose, and a healthy path forward that can also serve as inspiration to others suffering from injustice or serious hardships. She reads her own words, as she did in an earlier memoir, never shying away from her mistakes and regrets alongside her victories, making the audiobook version powerfully personal.

Audiobook $32.99 John & Paul: A Love Story in Songs John & Paul: A Love Story in Songs By Ian Leslie

Narrated by Chris Addison In Stock Online Audiobook $32.99 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. Every time we recommend a book about The Beatles, we marvel that there is always more to uncover, but there always is! Taking its cue from Paul McCartney’s The Lyrics(B&N Best Book of the Year in 2021), this must-listen for Beatles fans looks at Lennon and McCartney’s songs to understand their personal relationship, and vice versa, from their first collaborations as teens to Lennon’s untimely death in 1980. The Guardian raves, “[it] offers not only a lesson in listening (again) but an enthralling narrative of friendship, creative genius, and loss.” The audiobook is read by British comedian and actor Chris Addison and features a bonus conversation between the author and popular Beatles podcast host, Geoff Lloyd. (For a related bio, check out this refreshing look at Yoko Ono.) Every time we recommend a book about The Beatles, we marvel that there is always more to uncover, but there always is! Taking its cue from Paul McCartney’s The Lyrics(B&N Best Book of the Year in 2021), this must-listen for Beatles fans looks at Lennon and McCartney’s songs to understand their personal relationship, and vice versa, from their first collaborations as teens to Lennon’s untimely death in 1980. The Guardian raves, “[it] offers not only a lesson in listening (again) but an enthralling narrative of friendship, creative genius, and loss.” The audiobook is read by British comedian and actor Chris Addison and features a bonus conversation between the author and popular Beatles podcast host, Geoff Lloyd. (For a related bio, check out this refreshing look at Yoko Ono.)

Audiobook $18.04 $18.99 Children of Radium: A Buried Inheritance Children of Radium: A Buried Inheritance By Joe Dunthorne

Narrated by Joe Dunthorne In Stock Online Audiobook $18.04 $18.99 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. This is a Holocaust family memoir like no other. Welsh writer and poet Joe Dunthorne was researching his grandmother’s escape from Germany as a young girl in the 1930s when he found something else—evidence that his Jewish great-grandfather made chemical weapons for the Nazis. Dunthorne narrates this deeply personal memoir with expected poignancy, as well as some unexpected humor, reflecting on the hard choices people make, the myths families create, and the impact of inherited guilt. This is a Holocaust family memoir like no other. Welsh writer and poet Joe Dunthorne was researching his grandmother’s escape from Germany as a young girl in the 1930s when he found something else—evidence that his Jewish great-grandfather made chemical weapons for the Nazis. Dunthorne narrates this deeply personal memoir with expected poignancy, as well as some unexpected humor, reflecting on the hard choices people make, the myths families create, and the impact of inherited guilt.