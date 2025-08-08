The Best Audiobooks of August 2025
We know August can bring some melancholy as it means summer is winding down, and thoughts of going back to school, falling leaves, pumpkin-spiced everything, and the holidays are just around the corner. It also means new fall books will be here soon, too — and while we’re excited about what’s to come this fall, there are still some great audiobook recommendations for your August TBL list to keep that summer vibe in full swing as long as possible.
Fiction
Audiobook
Katabasis: A Novel
R. F. Kuang
Narrated by Morag Sims , Will Watt
A new book from R. F. Kuang is always a reason to celebrate. The acclaimed author journeys into the depths of the underworld in her latest fantasy, which is swirling with dark academia vibes and is perfect for fans of Olivie Blake and Leigh Bardugo. Add in Earphones Award-winning narrators Morag Sims & Will Watt, and we’re even more excited.
Yellowface
R. F. Kuang
Narrated by Helen Laser
While you wait for Katabasis to arrive at the end of August, you should revisit Kuang’s bestselling Yellowface, a razor-sharp inquisition of the publishing industry (it’s our August Audiobook Monthly Pick!), which Stephen King described as “Hard to put down, harder to forget.”
Room for Two
Lana Ferguson
Narrated by Samantha Summers , Teddy Hamilton
Thankfully, no sunscreen is needed for this Florida-set romance from Lana Ferguson (who we previously gushed about here). The reason we’re most excited about this one—it’s only available as an audiobook, and we LOVE audiobook originals. If you’re a fan of Ferguson, you’ll recognize Samantha Summers’s voice (she’s narrated all her previous novels). And Teddy Hamilton is no stranger to romance audiobooks either. Together, they’re a dynamic duo.
Automatic Noodle
Annalee Newitz
Narrated by Em Grosland
If you haven’t had your fill of robots yet (looking at you, Murderbot, and the Broadway musical Maybe Happy Ending), look no further than this charming novella by Annalee Newitz. Prepare for a warm cozy feeling—from the story, the food you’ll want to cook up, and the stellar narration by Em Grosland (one of our favorite narrators). Author Michael Chabon calls it, “A deceptively breezy, sneakily poignant, culinary dystopian redemption tale that blends the pleasures of a heist, a satirical romp, and The Bear. Smart, inventive, and fun.”
Songs for Other People's Weddings
David Levithan
Jens Lekman
Narrated by Jefferson Mays
Relationships can be messy, and what better way to capture the ebb and flow of romance than through song. David Levithan and Jens Lekman’s lyrical concoction is a heartfelt, relatable, and, at times, wistful exploration of human connection. The story is enhanced even more when you add in stage and screen star Jefferson Mays as the narrator and original music performed by Lenkman as the unlucky-in-love wedding singer, J.
The Martian Chronicles
Ray Bradbury
Narrated by Dion Graham
To celebrate the 75th anniversary of Ray Bradbury’s seminal work, award-winning and critically acclaimed actor and narrator Dion Graham reads this brand-new edition of The Martian Chronicles. Not only is a re-visit to this classic work of science fiction instructive and thought-provoking as rocket launches and trips to space have recently become almost commonplace, but this is also one of a few new recordings of Bradbury classics—find them and other classic here.
We Are All Guilty Here: A Novel
Karin Slaughter
Narrated by Kathleen Early
Karin Slaughter’s suspenseful storytelling shines in this gripping small-town mystery. It’s the start of a new series from the author of the Will Trent Series (which is one of our favorite TV shows, as well). Thankfully longtime Slaughter narrator, Early, is also along for the ride, having narrated many of Slaughter’s audiobooks. If you need any more convincing, we’ll leave it to author Dervla McTiernan, who says, “Karin Slaughter’s new series starts with a book that is a knock-out punch. . . My God. Sign me up for more.”
Lucky Day
Chuck Tingle
Narrated by Mara Wilson
Having wowed us with her narration in Camp Damascus, and being part of the full cast that brought Bury Your Gays to life, we were thrilled to hear Mara Wilson was bringing her vocal talents along to narrate Chuck Tingle’s latest, where one woman must go up against horrifying odds to save the world.
Moderation: A Novel
Elaine Castillo
Narrated by Elaine Castillo
When the lines between virtual reality and human interaction start to blur, surrendering to the messiness of life might just be the only option. This is a humorously disarming love story that comes wrapped up in big tech and family drama. It’s not every day that a novelist narrates their own audiobook — but we can’t imagine anyone other than Elaine Castillo reading this, as she’s fantastic.
Break Me Down: An Audio Thriller
Anna Downes
Narrated by Aimee Horne , Airlie Dodds , Alan Zhu , Angela Tran , Anna Downes , Elisa Colla , Jeremy Waters , Lyanna Kea , Remy Hii , Taylor Owens , Yael Stone
After years out of the spotlight, former child star Georgia Lane is itching to make her big comeback with the help of a high-brow group known as The Studio. But as she dives head-first into the dark side of Hollywood, Georgia struggles to maintain her sanity in this whirlwind thriller. This full cast-narrated audiobook original includes a bonus conversation between author Anna Downes and some of the main cast members of Break Me Down, discussing the story and their experiences as actors. This is just the type of extra content that makes an audio original truly, well, original!
The Society of Unknowable Objects: A Novel
Gareth Brown
Narrated by Olivia Vinall
We were big fans of Brown’s debut novel (and Audie Winner) The Book of Doors, so, naturally, we were excited about another fantastical, stand-alone novel. A trio of seemingly everyday people are members of a secret society tasked with finding and protecting hidden magical objects—ordinary items with extraordinary properties. Earphones Award-winner Olivia Vinall magically brings this story to life.
Nonfiction
Tonight in Jungleland: The Making of Born to Run
Peter Ames Carlin
Narrated by Peter Ames Carlin
Listen to the story behind the music, and get to the heart of the creative process behind Born to Run with The Boss and his band, in Peter Ames Carlin’s biographical track-by-track dive into the legendary album. Carlin’s bestselling biography, Bruce, gave him rare access to Springsteen’s inner circle, and now he returns with the full story of the making of this epic album, making this a must-read for any music fan.
The Devil Reached Toward the Sky: An Oral History of the Making and Unleashing of the Atomic Bomb
Garrett M. Graff
Narrated by Edoardo Ballerini , A Full Cast , Garrett M. Graff
Superstar historian Garrett M. Graff teams up again with Audie winner Edoardo Ballerini—the narrator The New York Times called “a master in his field”—and a full cast for his latest epic narrative. Blending memories and perspective of scientists, soldiers, and ordinary people, this is a powerful narrative about harnessing the atom’s power and the devastating consequences of the tremendous endeavor that contributed to Japan’s surrender in WWII.
Cudi: The Memoir
Scott "Kid Cudi" Mescudi
Narrated by Scott "Kid Cudi" Mescudi
Kid Cudi, the multidimensional artist and mental health advocate, shares his deepest struggles, lessons, and vulnerable reflections while bravely pushing forward. This raw, fearless memoir is narrated by the Grammy Award-winning artist, actor, and designer and is about a kid from Cleveland, who found purpose in the darkness and became a guiding light for a generation.
Primal Intelligence: You Are Smarter Than You Know
Angus Fletcher
Narrated by Angus Fletcher
Angus Fletcher’s research has been called “life-changing” by Brene Brown and “mind blowing” by Malcolm Gladwell. Daniel H. Pink sums up Flether’s latest perfectly: “Primal Intelligence delivers a fascinating exploration of human potential that will change how you think about thinking. …This book is essential reading for anyone who wants to thrive in an uncertain world.” Fletcher narrates and the audiobook includes a downloadable PDF containing visuals, a Primal Self-Assessment Quiz, and a list of further reading on Primal Intelligence from the book.
