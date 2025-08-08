The Best Audiobooks of August 2025

By Anna Downes

Narrated by Aimee Horne , Airlie Dodds , Alan Zhu , Angela Tran , Anna Downes , Elisa Colla , Jeremy Waters , Lyanna Kea , Remy Hii , Taylor Owens , Yael Stone

In Stock Online

Audiobook $16.99 $19.99

Please enable javascript to add items to the cart.

After years out of the spotlight, former child star Georgia Lane is itching to make her big comeback with the help of a high-brow group known as The Studio. But as she dives head-first into the dark side of Hollywood, Georgia struggles to maintain her sanity in this whirlwind thriller. This full cast-narrated audiobook original includes a bonus conversation between author Anna Downes and some of the main cast members of Break Me Down, discussing the story and their experiences as actors. This is just the type of extra content that makes an audio original truly, well, original!