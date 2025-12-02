The Best Audiobooks of December 2025
The days have shortened and the nights are downright chilly. It’s the season to burn that yuletide log (or turn it on the TV!), brew a warm beverage and cozy up with a new listen. This month, we’re featuring a whole series to binge, a must-listen for music fans, the return of some bestselling authors, and so much more.
Before the Coffee Gets Cold (Before the Coffee Gets Cold Series #1)
Before the Coffee Gets Cold (Before the Coffee Gets Cold Series #1)
By
Toshikazu Kawaguchi
Narrated by Arina Ii
This series is best served with a hot cup of coffee. As whimsical as it is charming, Before the Coffee Gets Cold is about a magical café that grants its customers the ability to travel through time. The beauty of Kawaguchi’s writing and Arina Ii’s narration will fully immerse you in this tender story and you’ll wish you could get a seat at this quirky café.
Once you enjoy the first installment, check out the rest of the charming series, Tales from the Cafe, Before Your Memory Fades, Before We Say Goodbye and Before We Forget Kindness.
Wings: The Story of a Band on the Run
Wings: The Story of a Band on the Run
By
Paul McCartney
Narrated by Not Yet Available
Music legend Paul McCartney shares the complete story of Wings, a band that helped define a generation, through interviews, behind-the-scenes content, and so much more. If you’re a fan of McCartney, this is essential listening.
The Mating Game
The Mating Game
By
Lana Ferguson
Narrated by Aaron Shedlock , Samantha Summers
Two wolf shifters. One dangerous game. Narrators Samantha Summers and Aaron Shedlock take on Tess Covington and Hunter Barrett in this duet POV winter romance. Neither is looking for love. Their close proximity isn’t helping — so they give in and spend more time together. You’ll have to listen to find out how THAT goes (wink, wink).
Tailored Realities
Tailored Realities
By
Brandon Sanderson
Narrated by André Santana , Avi Roque , Dion Graham , Dylan Reilly Fitzpatrick , Imani Jade Powers , January LaVoy , MacLeod Andrews , Michael Kramer , Ray Porter , Shahjehan Khan , Stephanie Németh-Parker
The inimitable Brandon Sanderson pushes the limits of imagination and possibility in Tailored Realities. Featuring fan-favorite worlds and brand-new ones, each story read by an all-star full cast, this is required reading for any sci-fi or fantasy fan.
Crowntide
Crowntide
By
Alex Aster
Narrated by Anthony Palmini , Suzy Jackson , Chase Brown
With challenges at every turn and her greatest adversary more powerful than ever, Isla must confront the ghosts of her past and embrace her true calling — or risk losing everything and everyone she holds dear. This full cast continues the Lightlark Saga with twists that show up around every corner.
Just Visiting This Planet, Revised and Updated for the Twenty-First Century: Further Scientific Adventures of Merlin from Omniscia
Just Visiting This Planet, Revised and Updated for the Twenty-First Century: Further Scientific Adventures of Merlin from Omniscia
By
Neil deGrasse Tyson
Narrated by Not Yet Available
Merlin’s celestial adventures continue in this newly revised version of Neil deGrasse Tyson’s classic. Delivering fresh insight with his signature wit and humor, the astrophysicist takes us on an enlightening cosmic journey once again. But this time he’s joined by a full cast of award-winning narrators to help share the wonders we’ll encounter on this journey.
Shield of Sparrows (1 of 2) [Dramatized Adaptation]: Shield of Sparrows 1
Shield of Sparrows (1 of 2) [Dramatized Adaptation]: Shield of Sparrows 1
By
Devney Perry
Narrated by Christopher McLinden , Tatyana Ridgeway , Gerald Hill , Zoleka Vundla , Stephanie Németh-Parker , Ellen Quay , Jon Vertullo , Tia Shearer , Full Cast , Brian Kim McCormick , Colleen Delany , T. Shyvonne Stewart
Off-the-charts world building, edge-of your seat mystery, plot twists and playful banter — Devney Perry and this immersive edition leave us yearning for part two.
The Atomic Habits Workbook: Official Companion to the #1 Worldwide Bestseller
The Atomic Habits Workbook: Official Companion to the #1 Worldwide Bestseller
By
James Clear
Narrated by James Clear
James Clear returns with an interactive handbook that expands on the themes of improvement and productivity first introduced in his bestselling phenomenon Atomic Habits. With helpful tips, guided exercises and new ideas from Clear, the Atomic Habits Workbook is a must-have for anyone looking to transform their habits in a self-reflective way. Not only is the audiobook narrated by Clear himself, it also includes a downloadable PDF containing workbook pages and cheat sheets from the book.
There's Always Next Year
There's Always Next Year
By
Leah Johnson
,
George M. Johnson
Narrated by Eric Lockley , Khaya Fraites
Resolutions are broken before they even begin, but there’s always next year. Careers, loyalty and love collide in this winter tale that piles on twice the love. This delightful dual POV story is delightfully narrated by Eric Lockley and Khaya Fraites and sprinkled with music and sound effects to create a special listening experience.
Dolly Parton's Billy the Kid Dances His Heart Out
Dolly Parton's Billy the Kid Dances His Heart Out
By
Dolly Parton
,
Erica S. Perl
Narrated by Dolly Parton
Dolly Parton’s sweet-natured Billy the Kid is back and it’s time to pawty. Can he master the moves and the grooves and impress his dance teacher too? Grab your dance shoes and join in the fun as Dolly shares a new original song in this audiobook that’s perfect for the whole family.
Dolly Parton’s sweet-natured Billy the Kid is back and it’s time to pawty. Can he master the moves and the grooves and impress his dance teacher too? Grab your dance shoes and join in the fun as Dolly shares a new original song in this audiobook that’s perfect for the whole family.